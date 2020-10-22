His name was Andy, a 19-year-old Marine, and on a brutally hot day in the mountains of South Vietnam, I held my hand over a hole blown through his stomach by an AK-47 round as he began to bleed to death. He was my friend, and for Donald Trump to call him and others who sacrificed so much for this country “losers” is simply despicable.
Throughout the history of our country, young men and women have always been called upon to defend our nation from external threats, and they always came as Andy did. While the geopolitical decisions that led us to a conflict were sometimes questionable, the commitment to defend our way of life by those in uniform never was.
We owe more than we can every repay to these Americans. We owe them respect, grateful appreciation, understanding and support. For almost 250 years, Americans have kept our democracy safe from numerous foreign onslaughts. They have never been “losers.” They were, and still are, some of the best our society has to offer, and by their sacrifice, they gave Donald Trump the opportunity to amass wealth, fame and privilege. In return he scorns them as “suckers.”
Today our country is at greater risk than perhaps any time since the Civil War. But it’s not from a foreign threat. It comes from within. Now one man, Donald Trump, can do what neither the vast forces of communism, nor the rabid ranks of jihadists could ever do, and that is to destroy our republic.
A gross overstatement, you say? Not hardly. Consider this:
There are a number of critical elements in our democracy, such as the fair application of the rule of law, a free and independent press, and the right and obligation of every citizen of age to vote. In fact, it is enshrined in the 15th Amendment to our Constitution, which states, “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied.”
For the past four years, Trump has assaulted these cornerstones of our society. He has politicized the Justice Department, attacked any media outlet that is critical of him; it’s all “fake news,” and aided by his craven allies, he is trying to destabilize the election and deny Americans the time-honored right to vote.
Almost daily for the last few months, to include last week in a televised town hall meeting, Trump has claimed this election will be riddled with massive voter fraud, inferring that the entire election could be invalid. This is simply not true, and he knows it; there is no significant voter fraud in the U.S. He has directed his supporters to flood to the polls on Election Day with the clear intent to intimidate voters.
Trump rails against mail-in voting, claiming it will be unfair to him and riddled with fraud. He has installed a henchman at the U.S. Post Office to hamstring the operation so that mail in votes will be delayed and therefore not counted.
And Trump allies in many states have eliminated hundreds of polling places, made it harder to register to vote, limited early voting days and reduced official absentee ballot drop-off boxes to one per county. All of these efforts are designed to make it much more difficult or even impossible for many Americans to vote.
Since the birth of this nation, Americans in uniform, like Andy, have sacrificed everything to safeguard the rights we so cherish, including this right to express one’s opinion through the ballot box.
If Trump and his co-conspirators succeed in denying Americans the right to vote, then all those men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our democracy will have died in vain.
“A government of the people, by the people, and for the people” may well in fact perish from this earth! But we “the people” can stop this from happening if we, in fact, VOTE!
Along with the rights our Constitution provides all Americans comes responsibility; that is to participate, to vote. We cannot be intimidated nor dissuaded from voting. VOTE as if our democracy, our way of life, depends on it because it does!
His name was Andy, and he was my friend. And on Nov. 4, I’ll tell him if our Republic still lives.
Dave Van Note of Kearsarge is a twice-wounded Marine Corps combat veteran.
