Conway's planning process has been under heavy scrutiny lately, with much public concern over short-term rental policies and, more recently, a proposed four-story hotel in Intervale, directly across from the iconic Scenic Vista.
The Conway Master Plan describes in detail our housing crisis and suggests numerous actions and initiatives that can be taken to address the shortage of affordable housing.
Yet, the refusal of Conway's selectmen to enforce Conway's zoning ordinance prohibiting non-owner-occupied short-term rentals has had a decidedly negative impact on availability of affordable housing for Conway residents, and a decidedly undesired addition of noise and commotion to residential neighborhoods.
Many others have written to this paper detailing the connection between illegal short-term rentals and both of these problems, so I won't repeat their arguments here.
The Master Plan also describes the Intervale intersection near the Scenic Vista as the northern "gateway" to Conway, the entry point where Conway's character is presented to arrivals from the north. It is precisely the location of the proposed new hotel.
HEB Engineers of North Conway, in its capacity as technical adviser to the hotel's developer, has created a design that seems to meet the written zoning specifications applicable to that parcel.
However, more than 50 Intervale residents and others attended the Conway Planning Board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 9, to express their belief that a massive hotel doesn't belong at that location.
It's a poor fit for the location and, as one attendee said, "a lousy project."
It would be an imposing structure, similar in size to the new hotel that recently went up on the old Fandangle site, with obvious increased traffic activity.
Rather than locating a large hotel at an intersection that is already too busy and dangerous, it belongs in a more commercial setting such as the Route 16 strip.
These are very important issues for residents of Conway and neighboring towns. Decisions made by the Conway Planning Board and Conway selectmen have profound consequences to those of us who live here and to our quiet neighborhoods, now and in the future.
A lot of effort went into creating the Conway Master Plan, but there seems to be a disconnect in how that plan is being carried out.
Let's remember that the Conway Planning Board has two major responsibilities: The first is developing and documenting a vision for all of us who live and work here, for the future of our town and valley (the Master Plan); the second is the day-to-day review of development projects to ensure that they conform to zoning ordinances and town standards and how they advance the vision expressed in the Master Plan.
The most recent Conway Master Plan was written in 2003 and updated selectively since then (for details, go to conwaynh.org/master-plan).
I think we are at a critical juncture that will determine whether Conway and our valley over the next 10 or 20 years will be a comfortable, livable community or a wasteland of commercial avarice gone unchecked.
The Conway Planning Board and Conway selectmen sit right at the center of those decisions. It is beyond time to insist that these boards act for the will of the people who live here, not just for the business interests of remote investors.
Dan Kennedy is a resident of North Conway.
