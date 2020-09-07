Wherever traditional public schools are faltering or failing, private school and alternative public-school options have become enormously popular. Those whose livelihoods depend on public education now regard stifling such competition as crucial to their economic and class survival, and Democratic politicians who crave their votes are doing their best to help.
The most visible instance of that help, in New Hampshire, came earlier this year, when the Democratic majority on the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee refused the first installment of a $46 million grant for charter schools. Rather than dispelling the partisan, pro-teachers’-union nature of that decision, Steve Woodcock’s confusing and unconvincing column of Aug. 28 only made it more obvious.
The confusion came partly from poor proofreading, beginning with the claim that the grant would cost the state “$8876,860” in its first year. It wasn’t clear whether that meant $8,876,860, or $876,860, and Steve was pretty vague about what that nebulous figure represented. Was it a multiple of the state’s $3,411 contribution for each child who attends a charter school? If so, it didn’t quite compute either way, nor did his projected 10-year state costs make mathematical sense.
Particularly unconvincing was the implied horror over the state having to provide that $3,411 per child, which “would not be available for public schools.” First — as Steve should know, as a legislator and former teacher — charter schools actually ARE public schools.
Second, it would be a bargain for traditional public schools to reduce their enrollment at a reduction of only $3,411 per student, considering that the average cost per pupil in New Hampshire was $16,346 in 2018-2019. In staff-heavy Conway, it’s considerably higher, at $18,071.
By those calculations, if Conway lost 50 students to charter schools, that would “cost” the state $170,550, but it would “save” the district the expense of educating 50 students at an average cost totaling $903,550. The theoretical balance of $733,000 could either be spent elsewhere or (God forbid) be returned to taxpayers. Whatever the ultimate figures were, the traditional schools would gain financially from the exchange, and the balance of funding for charter schools would come from federal or private sources.
Steve also warned that students who are coded for special education services can usually attend charter schools, and the school district must provide the services. Well, so what? The district has to provide those services anyway. What difference would it make if a one-to-one aide accompanied a student at Northeast Woodland Charter School or Conway Elementary — or at Eagle Academy? Grasping for excuses only suggests the insincerity of an argument.
Cost is just one factor, and not even the most important one. Parents don’t choose a charter school because it’s cheaper. They willingly pay more in order to exert greater influence on their children’s education, or to escape the homogenized mediocrity of the megalithic traditional system, with its insidious social and ideological indoctrination.
Further evidence of the ulterior motivation for crippling educational competition lies in Steve’s “apprehension” about the quality of instruction in charter schools, because only one-quarter of teachers have to be state certified. As a good Democrat he made sure to slip in election-season regret for Gov. Chris Sununu’s veto of a bill forcing charter schools to double that proportion, but — like many public-sector teachers — Steve regards certification with unwarranted awe.
Our state is home to some of the most renowned private schools in the country, with faculties filled by instructors who don’t have to be certified — but have to be good teachers. Certification depends on surviving required courses, rather than demonstrating teaching ability, so certification is especially popular among the untalented.
In a 2001 study entitled “Teacher Certification Reconsidered: Stumbling for Quality,” the Baltimore-based Abell Foundation concluded that “teacher certification is neither an efficient nor an effective means by which to assure a competent teaching force.”
Two students from our household attended Kennett High School between 2003 and 2009, and some of their teachers were extraordinarily engaging and effective. Others were real duds, but they were all certified — including the duds. For teachers’ unions and their political protectors, the certification argument is less about educational quality than job security. The same goes for their hostility to charter schools.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
