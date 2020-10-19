Nikole Hannah-Jones' holographic depiction of a fundamentally flawed America seems popular among those who have taken a comfortable retirement from the oppressive economy her 1619 Project strove to portray. Or perhaps she was just another excuse for piling on our conservative whipping boy, Tom McLaughlin.
Tom's sin, this time, lay in suggesting that Hannah-Jones's image of an incorrigibly racist country is inspiring reverse racism in the classroom. As an example, he offered a Boston Globe report that "many" English teachers at Newton High School now refuse to teach the works of white writers.
A relative newcomer to Tamworth wondered whether Tom complained when only the works of white men were taught, but he may never have known such a time. I'm older than he is, and the anthology of American literature that I kept from my sophomore year at Kennett offers plenty of works by women, including my beloved Emily Dickinson. Two of the five scholars who compiled "Adventures in American Literature" were women; it has only a sampling of Paiute poetry and Negro spirituals to hint at cultures beyond mainstream white America, but the journey toward diversity had begun. When it was published, in 1958, James Baldwin was still relatively unknown, and Richard Wright had not been forgiven for his Communist affiliation. Zora Neale Hurston had already lapsed into obscurity, not to be rediscovered for decades.
Imitating the 1619 Project's reliance on false assumptions, Tom's Tamworth commentator accused him of a "clear implication" that Hannah-Jones only won the Pulitzer "because of the color of her skin." He never mentioned her race, however, and merely disputed her project's hypotheses, but what self-respecting liberal would miss a chance for reflexive insinuations of racism?
Given her implied egalitarian devotion, the Tamworth pundit seemed curiously undisturbed by public-school teachers refusing to consider books for classroom use solely because of the race of the author. It's not surprising, though, that teachers now admit such ominously discriminatory practices, or even boast about them. Radical doctrine has been pervasive at post-secondary institutions since 1970, with an increasingly coercive flavor antithetical to academic freedom, and it began leaching down to high schools long ago.
The 1619 Project is meant to carry that indoctrination through the rest of public education. It's no coincidence that proponents of progressive ideology are now almost always hostile to charter schools, where reason has at least a chance of overcoming dogma.
Hannah-Jones is a journalist, and the project she led reflects journalism's preference for the provocative, seasoned with her personal political viewpoint, which has not so much matured as metastasized since her early college days. Predictably, her 1619 Project showcases activist journalism masquerading as history.
In this self-contradicting gospel of victory and victimhood, slaves essentially broke their own bonds without help from white men, yet their descendants cannot overcome oppression despite freedom and abundant protective legislation. This fable casts the Revolution as a conspiracy to protect slavery from impending British abolition, but the even more slave-dependent colonies of the Caribbean showed no interest — and why that desperate effort to drag slave-free Quebec into the rebellion? We're to believe that the Constitution was specifically designed to favor slave states, but only one state was not then still a "slave" state. Even Abraham Lincoln is denounced, for entertaining colonization as a means of easing political opposition to emancipation.
The recent hostility to capitalism — the same system that yields Tom and his critics late-life leisure — is abetted by the 1619 Project's absurd claim that capitalism and slavery were mutually dependent. Even perfunctory reading of contemporary literature would reveal the antagonism between the two. Southerners savagely denounced the wage slavery through which Northern industrialists impoverished their employees, and Northerners despised statutory slavery because it throttled the free labor that underlay capitalism. Most adults in mid-19th century America recognized this. Hannah-Jones and her stable of woke evangelists, preaching from the privileged pulpits of modern America, missed it completely.
The 1619 Project characterizes the United States as a monument to unmitigated injustice, and contends that our society's evils all descend from the persistent influence of slavery and other forms of white supremacy. Those who actually practice history usually see red flags in such sweeping, simplistic postulations.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
