Until recently, meetings of the Conway School Board were notable for the salesmanship of one principal, whose enthusiastic boasting about the achievements of the system drowned out occasional allusions to minor shortcomings. We can always do better, ran the theme, but we’re really terrific already. The board and administrators would always respond with steady nodding that reminded me of a jostled shelf of bobble-head dolls.
No single person now fills that role of booster-in-chief, and the tendency to self-congratulation seems more diffuse. In the isolated exile of Zoom meetings the nodding is no longer visible, either, but in a metaphorical sense the heads are still bobbing.
The Kennett High School website was “unavailable” Friday morning, as I started writing this. When I last visited that site, Kennett was still touting its occasional visibility on U.S. News & World Report’s “best high schools” list. That alone suggests a tendency to inflate the appearance of success, because the U.S. News rankings involve heavy handicapping based on the proportion of “economically disadvantaged” students. Underperforming schools leapfrog over better ones, if their students’ families seem as poor as their test results.
That economic disadvantage is calculated on the percentage of students who receive free or reduced-rate lunches. Kennett’s hefty free-lunch roster boosted it to 20th “best” in the state this year.
This potential excuse for poor performance, in addition to eligibility for Title I funds, may explain why students are strongly encouraged to apply for free lunches even if they think they don’t qualify. That in turn may account for a near-doubling in the percentage of Kennett students who receive such aid.
During the 2003-2004 school year, Kennett High reported barely 15 percent of its student body accepting that financial assistance. That was a couple of points below the state average. By the 2018-2019 school year that figure was far above the state average at more than 28 percent, despite a booming economy. In 2018-2019, free-lunch kids composed 37 to 59 percent of the enrollment in Conway’s other schools. Kennett will therefore probably look even better in coming years — at least to U.S. News & World Report.
The shell game of changing the measurements for academic achievement makes an equal comparison with past years difficult, but the test results we do have suggest scholastic decline. Assessment tests for Kennett sophomores in 2006 showed them slightly below the state average in reading, and slightly above in math. This year, we only get mean SAT scores for the class of 2019, which fall noticeably below the state and national averages in math and in reading and writing.
Per-pupil cost at Kennett has more than doubled since then, from near the state average at $8,304 to much higher than the state average at $17,208 — barely below Fryeburg Academy tuition. In other words, we were already paying a lot more and getting considerably less before the cumbersome and discouraging retreat to remote learning.
The most conspicuous academic weakness recently has been math, and it’s most obvious in Kennett’s seventh and eighth grades. Assessment tests from 2005 show that 55 percent of Kennett seventh-graders met the desired Levels 3 and 4 in math proficiency — only four points behind the 59 percent state average. In the latest results, from one year ago, only 29 percent of Kennett seventh-graders met those levels. That put them 18 points below a sharply lower state average of 47 percent that is nothing to be proud of itself.
Math results from Kennett eighth-graders are even worse. From 51 percent math proficiency in 2005, that grade was down to only 27 percent last spring — barely one-quarter of the class. It’s so bad that on May 26 the school board finally authorized a math coach for teachers. The problem is apparently thought to be cumulative, because teachers from kindergarten through eighth grade will be taking what amounts to remedial math.
The abysmal performance that prompted this action was shrouded in cryptic commentary, such as the observation that something like this “has been needed for a long time.” The board seemed principally concerned with letting the public know that the remedial position is covered by a one-year grant, and that another vote would be required before taxpayers are forced to fund it.
Any improvement in math performance will seem to justify keeping the math coach, however, and with nowhere to go but up, the board will almost certainly turn this into yet another permanent position. The more people we hire, the worse it gets.
William Marvel is a resident of South Conway.
