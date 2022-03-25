Many of my Dem colleagues and I are in recovery from the past two-week State House debacle. We saw a full-frontal attack on public education, science backed public health measures, women’s reproductive rights and clean energy. And for good measure, a bill to enable New Hampshire to secede from the Union was thrown in (yes, you read that last sentence correctly).
Let’s start with defunding public education. You may have read about the “Freedom Accounts” through which the taxpayers will fund private education and home schooling. The Department of Education predicted that only 30 students would take part in the program, but that number has burgeoned to 1,600 students by November of this year. Instead of reining in the program, my colleagues on the other side of the aisle decided it would be a good idea to expand it, further serving to defund our public schools. You can thank the representatives who voted for “freedom“ while raising your property taxes.
HB 1660, which would have required all school districts to provide breakfast and lunch failed, as there are 30 school districts that do not do so. Not all children get an adequate breakfast or lunch at home, and it’s impossible to learn while sitting in school on an empty stomach. The gasp moment in committee was when a member blurted, “let them eat cake” during debate on the bill. The bill would have created a state fund to help reimburse schools for this program. Is this where New Hampshire is heading, with not one iota of compassion for others?
Moving on to women’s reproductive rights ∑… make no mistake about it, the legislature will continue to insist that it has a place in a woman’s doctor’s office and that it has the right to make decisions that rightly belong to a woman and her physician. In a late-night session last week, the house voted 163-165 not to allow fetal anomalies as an exception to the state abortion bill. This means that a woman and her family will be forced to carry a child to full term with the knowledge that it cannot survive outside of the womb.
It was not an accident that this bill was brought to the floor of the house late in the evening, when more than a few members left the session. Knowing that the late-night numbers were in their favor, the bill was brought to the floor. Immediately after passage, Republican leadership lobbied the finance committee, which gets another pass at the bill, to remove the exceptions for rape and incest. The committee passed this modification to the bill 12-9, with all committee Republicans voting for it and no Democrats voting in favor. Never mind that the finance committee is supposed to be voting on the financial implications of a bill and not the policy, as was noted by committee member Mary Jane Wallner (D).
There were also bills that politicized vaccines, masks, and unauthorized treatments for COVID. Public Health is being taken from the scientists and given to the politicians. Let’s get ready to welcome back measles and polio, shall we?
Close to 70 bills were tabled in last week’s three-day marathon. What this means is that the legislature chose to remove these bills from the docket (many will never be brought back) without a debate by the two parties. Why did this occur? The majority party did not want a debate that would be on public record on many controversial issues. This included a bill that would have repealed the “divisive concepts” law and threaten the careers of our teachers when they fail to ‘tow the line’ on acceptable school subjects. The public should have a right to hear debate on these bills rather than simply removing them from the docket.
What all of this means is that it is up to the voters in November to determine whether this situation improves or gets worse. Formerly moderate Republicans are now voting as a block with Free State and Libertarian extremists to serve their own purposes and you must decide if this is the direction you want New Hampshire to take. Please ask your candidate where they stand on the issues and vote based upon the policies and positions you believe in and not based upon the political party you once knew; that party may no longer be recognizable.
Anita Burroughs is a Democratic state representative from Glen.
