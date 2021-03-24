Following former President Donald Trump’s debunked claims of widespread voter fraud across the country, GOP legislators have turned their attention to creating policies that would suppress voting, particularly among students and young voters.
Why are they targeting this group? Simply put, they tend to vote for Democrats.
According to the Brennan Center for Social Justice, a whopping 165 bills to restrict voter access are being proposed this year nationally, four times the number filed last year.
Arizona, Pennsylvania and Georgia are leading the pack, but New Hampshire has proudly taken fourth place to make it as difficult as possible for young people to vote, with 10 such bills pending in the Legislature.
New Hampshire has one of the highest rates of college students per capita in the United States, estimated to be approximately 167,000 people, or 12 percent of the state’s population (some 96,000 of these students are enrolled in SNHU's online courses).
Approximately 46,900 are from out of state. Given these large numbers, it’s clear why Republicans have put forth a series of bills that it would make it harder for this left-leaning bloc of people to exercise their constitutional right to vote.
House Bill 429 would require that any student who is registered to vote in New Hampshire pay the lower in-state tuition.
With the significant number of students relocating from out of state, this bill would do a terrific job of eliminating out-of-state students who are paying premium tuition for full-time status. The bill would also remove college ID cards as being valid identification for obtaining a ballot. Since many college students do not own an automobile, this further eliminates in-state student voters who do not own or drive a car.
Under HB 292, college students would no longer be able to use a campus address to vote, and snowbirds who travel to places like Florida for a month or more may also be ineligible to vote.
HB 362 would require written proof of domicile for those registering within 30 days before an election, and a college address will not suffice for legal instate documentation.
HB 554 would create confusion about the eligibility to vote if students maintain a domicile address in another state. This, of course, would apply to most out-of-state students, and to those citizens with second homes outside of the Granite State.
Finally, HB 535 would mandate that voters have documentation to prove identify, age or citizenship when registering to vote. There are many college students who do not have a driver’s license, so if they were to arrive with a passport and mail that proves that they live at a N.H. address, they would still be denied the right to vote.
What will be the impact of this overt and widespread suppression of student voters who are U.S. citizens and legal adults?
You can probably count on Republican Gov. Chris Sununu beating incumbent U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat, in a race for her Senate seat in 2022 and a swing toward more Republican representatives and senators in districts with large student populations.
This is obviously a partisan effort to ensure that Republicans win elections up and down the ballot by reducing voter turnout to the greatest extent possible and creating the illusion of fair and open elections by disenfranchising a large voter bloc in our state.
Our federal and state Constitutions give U.S. citizens the right to vote. The question is, which is more important: our free and open system of democracy or the partisan will to win at any cost?
Anita Burroughs is a Democrat from Bartlett serving in the New Hampshire House of Representatives.
