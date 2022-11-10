Veterans Day is today, a time to express our gratitude to the women and men who have proudly served in the military to preserve our freedoms. For many Americans, the holiday can mean a parade down Main Street or a day of shopping Veteran’s Day sales, but for millions of veterans it can be another day struggling with a serious health issue tied to their service.

While there are more than 18 million U.S. veterans, approximately 200,000 leave active duty each year. The irony of veteran health is that upon entering service, most are at the peak of health and fitness; however, after leaving the service, some veterans can face a myriad of health issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the effects of traumatic brain injury (TBI), musculoskeletal injuries, mental health challenges and illnesses as a result of environmental exposure.

