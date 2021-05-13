Saturday, May 8
• In celebration of Mother’s Day, the Sun asked readers, staffers and others to share the lessons they learned from their mothers.
• The town of Conway released a letter it sent to owners of properties that have been identified as short-term rentals. The letter says operating a short-term rental in a residential zone without “a Certificate of Occupancy for an owner-occupied tourist home” is a violation of town zoning, but the letter did not specify penalties for non-compliance.
• Local police urged people to look out for a catalytic converter theft ring noting an increase in catalytic converter thefts both locally and regionally.
• The Conway School Board planned to meet in person May 10 for the first time in more than a year.
• The staff of Mount Washington Observatory have adopted from the Conway Area Humane Society a new cat, Nimbus, who will be living on the summit of Mount Washington.
• The 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 24 collected 92,282.73 pounds of expired, unused, unwanted prescription drugs at sites throughout New England.
Tuesday, May 11
• Organizers of the Fryeburg Fair announced that the fair will happen in-person this fall.
• A group advocating for responsible short-term rental ownership planned to ask selectmen to hold off on enforcing a ban on STRs. The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce also seeks a grace period on enforcement.
• Voters at the North Conway Fire Precinct annual meeting passed 17 articles with only one amendment, increasing funding to buy a new rescue vehicle.
• Bartlett, Jackson, Madison, Effingham and Tamworth were set to vote May 11, with elections and town meetings having been pushed back due to the pandemic.
• Kennett High senior Grace Wilkenson won a Kiwanis Club award of $50 for her entry in an Earth Day writing contest.
Wednesday, May 12
• Robert Morse, 75, of Conway died of an apparent medical issue following a single-car crash on May 8 on Bridgton Road in Fryeburg, Maine.
• Administrators with the Conway School District presented a plan for allocating $1.9 million in federal education funds from the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. A third of the money is slated to go toward installing new windows at Kennett High School.
• The Chocorua Mountain Club announced it would receive support from the White Mountain Trail Collective that equals $110,000 for trail work to be completed on the Old Paugus and Paugus Beeline trails in Chocorua.
• The Mt. Washington Cog Railway is completing projects to re-rail the whole route from the Marshfield Base Station to the Sherman Adams Building on the summit of Mount Washington and constructing a new modern fabrication and maintenance facility.
• Hiker Kenneth Winitzer, 65, of Conway was injured in a fall on the Mount Potash Trail in Waterville Valley.
Thursday, May 13
• Following a meeting by Conway selectmen with town counsel Peter Malia, Town Manager Tom Holmes released a statement saying the town would “proceed with the most expeditious way to get a judicial resolution of the STR issue.”
• Carroll County commissioners hired a new nursing home administrator, Deirdra Brown and a new chief financial officer, George Zoukee.
• A local boater, Chris Toomey of Conway asked selectmen to allow boat trailers in the Conway Lake parking lot.
• Turnout was low in town elections on May 11. In one of the few contested races, Leonard Espie was elected selectman in Effingham, beating Michael Cahalane.
• In the Madison School District, voters defeated two articles, one to put $20,000 into a building capital reserve fund and another for the school operating budget, opting for a slightly lower default budget of $7,154,144. All other articles passed.
• Tamworth, Jackson and Madison town meetings were scheduled to take place May 15.
• The administrative team and owners of Saco River Medical Group celebrated their staff as “Superheroes” with a week of activities like cookouts and cake, and drawings for prizes donated by local businesses.
Friday, May 14
• Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic in North Conway opened to young people from 12 to 15 years old. The clinic also began accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccination shots.
• After two years on the job, Meredith Nadeau resigned as superintendent of SAU 13 to take a new job heading SAU 21, based in Hampton.
• The Maine Criminal Justice Academy on May 4 revoked former Fryeburg, Maine, police chief Joshua Potvin’s police certification after finding he created a false call for service to justify leaving a selectmen’s meeting last year.
• A Coos County jury found former state Sen. Jeffrey Woodburn guilty on a domestic violence charge but returned not guilty verdicts on other misdemeanor charges following a three-day trial.
• The Little White Church of Eaton’s steeple restoration project was one of seven projects to be honored with a N.H. Preservation Alliance award this year.
