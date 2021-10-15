Saturday, Oct. 9
• Foliage season arrived a bit later than usual this year with the possibility of extending the peak for color until the end of the month. Forest specialists equate the late season to a warmer than average fall, as well as a dry spring followed by a wet summer. Also factoring into the mix was a severe gypsy moth caterpillar infestation this spring and early summer.
• Fryeburg Fair ended its eight-day schedule of activities on Sunday.
• The 37th annual “Return of the Pumpkin People” running throughout October in Jackson and surrounding communities featured more than 60 often humorous displays built around “people” created using pumpkins.
• Seven people applied to fill a seat on the Conway School Board that opened up when board member Courtney Burke resigned. because she is moving out of town. They are: Bill Aughton, Michael Callis, Barbara Lyons, Jonathan MacMillan, Lichen Rancourt, Matt Stearns and Steven Steiner.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
• The New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled Oct. 8 in favor of Settlers Green in a suit filed by owners of the North Conway Grand Hotel that has been holding up the building of a Market Basket grocery store in North Conway. With the suit settled, developer Robert Barsamian said the Market Basket could open by the spring of 2023.
• A “recent and rapid increase in the rate of COVID infections in the community” led Berlin and Gorham to issue Code Red warnings asking residents to get vaccinated, wear masks and stay home as much as possible.
• Berlin’s annual RiverFire festival, featuring bonfires in the Androscoggin River, was set to return Saturday with some events being canceled due to the surge in positive COVID-19 cases in the valley, and attendees asked to wear masks and social distance.
• The Madison Planning Board scheduled a public hearing for Nov. 3 on a proposed definition of short-term rentals. Residents in March may have several STR articles to consider.
• A train from the Conway Scenic Railroad assisted in rescuing an injured hiker, Allie Wityak, 33, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine on Sunday afternoon after she sustained a serious ankle injury near the railroad tracks in Crawford Notch.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
• Due to multiple COVID cases, Kennett High School officials said football games would be put on hold through at least Friday after five members of the football team had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
• Fryeburg, Maine, was set to hold a special town meeting Oct. 14. Among the articles on the warrant were a retirement plan for firefighters and police officers and a lease by Fryeburg Historical Society for the Old Town Hall Building.
• The president of Ossipee Aggregates sent a letter to the town of Ossipee “correcting repeated and unfounded misrepresentations” of his company’s mining activity which a local group has claimed would hurt White Pond.
• Conway Police Department K-9 officer Summit received a bulletproof vest charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
• Home2Suites by Hilton North Conway, an 80-room, four-story hotel, opened Oct. 5 on the site of the former Fandangles Restaurant.
• Fryeburg Fair, which returned after being held in 2020 as a virtual event, reported that attendance for the week was higher than in 2019, at 165,817 people over the eight days of the fair.
• Local businesses reported a busy Columbus Day weekend.
Thursday, Oct. 14
• Anderson Gomes, 28, of Waterbury, Conn., was found stabbed to death at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds on Wednesday morning. Police announced later in the day that Carlos A. Negron, 46, also of Connecticut ,had been arrested in connection with his death.
• The Conway School Board chose Barbara Lyons of Center Conway to fill the vacancy on the board until March.
• Conway town officials said drivers heading through Conway Village should expect more delays as final paving begins and advised motorists to seek alternate routes.
• A court hearing involving the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council and Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School over a lease to a lot used for outside classrooms was moved to Dec. 2.
• New England Hemophilia Association planned to host FallFest, its annual meeting and its largest educational event of the year, today at Sherman Farm in Center Conway.
Friday, Oct. 15
• Kennett High officials said the football program could return to the gridiron Monday and expected to play Sanborn in a game originally scheduled for this week.
• Conway School Board reversed course voting to participate in a state Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Education initiative that provides free COVID-19 testing for students and staff.
• Selectmen agreed to pitch in $2,000 of American Rescue Plan money toward keeping the public restrooms open at the Eastern Slope branch of the New England
