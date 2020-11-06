Saturday, Oct. 31
• Local town officials geared up for the general election with COVID precautions and an anticipated turnout rate they said might be the highest ever.
• In Conway, Town Moderator Deborah Fauver said she was still looking for more volunteers to work the polls on Tuesday.
• Carroll County District 1 state representative candidates Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett), the incumbent, and Ray S. Gilmore (R-Bartlett) squared off in an amicable debate at the Valley Vision studios in North Conway.
• Freedom selectmen said the new Danforth Brook Bridge on Ossipee Lake Road would likely stay closed until December to address a problem that was detected during construction.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
• John Berry of Ossipee and Donna Camara of Fall River, Mass., were killed in an early morning collision in Ossipee, when car crossed the center line and hit the minivan driven by Berry.
• Voters headed to the polls to cast their ballots in county, state and national elections.
• The weekend saw last-minute campaigning, as Republicans rallied in southern Carroll County and Veterans for Biden held events in Berlin and Madison.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
• Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in Conway and in New Hampshire voting for president on Tuesday, while incumbents Gov. Chris Sununu, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas all held onto their seats, garnering the top votes in Conway as well.
• In Conway, Democrat incumbent Executive Councilor Michael Cryans narrowly beat Joe Kenney, but Kenney won the election overall.
• Voters in most Carroll County towns saw long lines at the polls on Tuesday and officials said it was the busiest election day they had seen.
• Lifelong Republican Les Otten, who ran for governor of Maine in 2010, said in a video he released on Twitter on Monday that his vote at midnight in Dixville would go to Democrat Joe Biden.
• Conway selectmen considered a request from Carroll County Broadband to ask voters if they want the town to form a communications district to seek to enhanced access to high-speed internet. The designation would make it easier to apply for grants and attract internet companies.
• The town of Fryeburg announced it received a $5,000 grant from the Broadband Initiative Fund of the Maine Community Foundation to help plan for a build-out of reliable high speed internet.
• The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce held a virtual annual meeting, at which Executive Director Janice Crawford saluted all businesses in Mount Washington Valley with the chamber’s “Business of the Year” and “Employer of the Year” award.
• Local restaurateurs mostly reacted favorably to Gov. Chris Sununu’s recent order to maintain a registry of contact information of guests for 21 days to help in future contact tracing for COVID-19 if needed.
Thursday, Nov. 5
• In Carroll County District 3, incumbent state Rep. Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) and former state Rep. Mark McConkey (R-Freedom) were re-elected to the state House of Representatives.
• In Carroll County District 2, former state Rep. Karen Umberger (R-Conway) was re-elected, as were incumbents Steve Woodcock (D-Conway) and Tom Buco (D-Conway).
• In Carroll District 1 incumbent Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) was re-elected.
• Jackson Democrat Chris McAleer was elected in Carroll Floterial District 7 after defeating Republican Norman Tregenza and taking over the seat formerly occupied by Ed Butler (D-Hart’s Location), who didn’t seek a seventh term.
• The Carroll County Board of Commissioners remained all Republican after Tuesday’s election, with Kim Tessari of Ossipee winning in District 2 and Matthew Plache of Wolfeboro winning in District 3.
Friday, Nov. 6
• Gorham Paper & Tissue filed for Chapter 11 reorganization at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.
• With Republicans taking control of the N.H. House and the Senate, Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School in Conway may have a “clearer path” to receive $375,000 from a $46 million federal grant, which was blocked three times by the Democratic-majority Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee.
• The Mt. Washington Valley Children’s Museum has been closed since March, but organizers say it is retaining its non-profit designation and will be back after a reorganization, possibly in a new location.
• The state Attorney General’s Office said it received “extensive entries” on its election hotline for public complaints and official concerns during Tuesday’s election and it will take a month to review them for public release.
• Voters in the town of Fryeburg, Maine, as well as in the state as a whole favored Joe Biden for president. In other Maine races, Republican incumbent Susan Collins beat Democrat Sara Gideon for U.S. Senate; incumbent Democrat Jared Golden defeated Republican Dale Crafts for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District; in the state Senate District 19 race, Republican Richard Bennett defeated Democrat Katherine Branch; and in Maine House District 70, incumbent Republican Nathan Wadsworth defeated Democrat Nathan Burnett.
• The town of Fryeburg and the Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission met in virtual workshops to discuss building Fryeburg as a brand for outdoor enthusiasts.
• Maine’s Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday announced an Executive Order requiring Maine people to wear face coverings in public settings, regardless of their ability to maintain physical distance, as Maine recorded 183 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day increase since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
