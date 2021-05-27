Saturday, May 22
• Local businesses are having trouble finding workers for the summer tourism season. Businesspeople point to a number of reasons, including limits on J-1 visas for foreign workers, lack of adequate housing and COVID pandemic concerns. State unemployment rate is low at 2.8 percent and the governor announced plans to end the $300 jobless benefit.
• Carroll County commissioners lifted the mask mandate for county buildings.
• A record number of Off-Highway Road Vehicle licenses were sold in the past year, and state officials worried that they do not have enough enforcement personnel to manage a growing ATV user group.
• Twenty-one Kennett High students from the Mount Washington Career and Technical Center were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society in a remote ceremony.
• A timber cut began on 460 acres of state-owned land in Redstone that is managed by the town for conservation and recreational purposes.
Tuesday, May 25
• Coos County Planning Board approved requests from developer Les Otten and Dixville Capital for an extension for approvals of redevelopment projects at The Balsams, as well as allowing the resort to rent out residences for special events this summer.
• Gov. Chris Sununu was among the dignitaries attending the dedication of the new North Conway Fire Station on May 22. Sununu also made a tour of the North Country last week.
• The Bartlett Fire Department is hosting fundraisers to raise money for new equipment and firefighter education.
• Sheri Li, 27, of Baltimore was injured in a 40-foot fall while climbing on Cathedral Ledge in North Conway.
• The Kennett High girls’ lacrosse team netted the first win as a varsity program, topping Laconia 17-11 on the road.
Wednesday, May 26
• The Mountain Valley Mall Cinema 7 reopened for the first time since shutting down last October due to the pandemic.
• Fryeburg Academy graduation will take place today at 10 a.m. in an outdoor ceremony, with each graduate allowed 12 guests, by invitation only. The ceremony will also be live-streamed on the Academy’s Facebook page.
• Freedom selectmen considered purchasing the Masonic Temple next to the town office on Portland Street for $1.
• Legislators in Maine’s transportation committee last week heard a proposal to study extending the Mountain Division Trail, a paved recreation path, from Fryeburg to Standish, Maine.
• The filing period opened for seats on the Fryeburg, Maine, Water District Board of Trustees.
• The Harrison Food Bank received a donation of a kitchen stove from Pete Levesque of Pete’s Restaurant Equipment of Center Conway and retired Realtor Joy Tarbell.
• The N.H. Senate is discussing a bill to prevent law enforcement agencies from providing mugshot photos of suspects to the public and press.
Thursday, May 27
• Conway selectmen lifted the mask mandate at Conway Town Hall but rejected a request from Steven Steiner, who heads the Mount Washington Valley Republicans, to ask the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce to take down pro-mask signs.
• The North Conway Community Center offered its restrooms for public facilities if the town would agree to fund the cost of cleaning them.
• Kennett High received a $50,000 grant, acquired by MWV Career and Technical Center Director Virginia Schrader, that will enable students to build an electric car from scratch next year.
• Jim LeFebvre, chairman of the Conway Municipal Budget Committee, urged the Conway School Board to allow more people to attend board meetings in person rather than watching them on Zoom.
• Carroll County commissioners approved a laser system to keep birds away from the county’s 2 acres of blueberries, which are maintained by local Scout troops.
• State police began a “click it or ticket” campaign to get people to enforce New Hampshire’s seatbelt law, which requires anyone under the age of 18 who is driving or riding in a vehicle to be properly restrained.
• Memorial Hospital held its first “outreach clinic,” bringing vaccinations to employees at Settlers Green in North Conway.
• The Kennett High girls’ tennis team was the only Kennett team slated to host a spring playoff game.
Friday, May 28
• Paid parking for out-of-towners at three Conway recreation sites begins today. Conway residents can get free parking permits from the town.
• Artist Falls Lodge at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway was torn down this week to make way for a new hotel.
• Conway selectmen issued a response to answer frequently asked questions about short-term rentals, but the document does not answer the question of what the town will do to enforce restrictions banning most such rentals in residential zones.
• N.H. Department of Transportation restriped a section of Route 16 in Intervale with wider travel lanes, which Bartlett Selectman Gene Chandler said were painted too narrowly last year.
• The 98th Laconia Bike Week was set to return June 12-20, with some businesses and communities continuing mask restrictions.
• The N.H. Senate approved a bill to require greater legislative involvement during an emergency than occurred during the last 15 months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
