Saturday, May 14
• Skiers, snow rangers and representatives of groups that work and play on Mount Washington shared their stories of skiing in Tuckerman Ravine, a spring tradition dating to the 1930s.
• The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce announced that Michelle Cruz is slated to become the organization’s next executive director on June 1, following the retirement of Janice Crawford, who spent nearly 25 years in the role.
• The jury trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy in the so-called “Fallen 7” collision that left seven members of the JarHead Motorcycle Club dead is scheduled to begin in Coos County Superior Court on July 26.
• The Mt. Washington Auto Road opened for its 161st season on May 14, for drive-yourself vehicles to the summit of the highest peak in the Northeast.
• A prescribed fire is planned for a day in May, weather conditions permitting, at the blueberry barrens located in Joy State Forest in Alton.
• Senate Bill 271 would grant a one-year extension to Berlin’s Burgess Biopower’s operations cap to allow it to continue selling energy created through the burning of low-grade wood at above-market rates.
Tuesday, May 17
• Weekend rains helped slow a forest fire in Crawford Notch State Park that started Saturday, but the so-called Bemis Fire continued to burn Monday and was expected to burn for days to come.
• North Conway Water Precinct commissioners heard a report from Fire Chief Pat Preece on the fire at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway and discussed the fire codes that allowed the 1971-built building to operate without sprinklers.
• At last Thursday’s SAU 9 Board reorganization meeting, incumbent board chair Nancy Kelemen of Bartlett held off a challenge by Albany’s Tim Sorgi.
• Conway Parks and Recreation Department saw record early bird sign-ups — 205 so far — for its summer camp, which starts in five weeks.
• The Kennett High track team placed second for girls and fourth for boys in their final meet of the regular season.
Wednesday, May 18
• Harold Hill Jr., 32, the man accused of driving into the Conway Public Library and causing the death of his passenger, Brooke Barron, 21, of Conway, asked Judge Amy Ignatius to release him on bail.
• Efforts continued to extinguish the Bemis Fire in Crawford Notch. Meanwhile, the U.S. Forest Service stated that another forest fire Shelburne was “100 percent contained and ‘controlled.”
• Bartlett and Jackson school officials discussed combining similar school positions and resources.
• With the deadline of June 2024 for towns to notify Conway if they are opting out of the next 20-year tuition agreement, the Jackson School Board voted to create a school options committee.
• The Valley Originals group of local restaurants are helping out End 68 Hours of Hunger in May, with member establishments donating money from designated daily specials.
• For the third time in the past four years, The Conway Daily Sun was named as a finalist for the New Hampshire Press Association’s General Excellence Award.
Thursday, May 19
• The family of Angel “Tony” Torres has been asking for help in solving his case ever since he disappeared in 1999. Angel’s parents, Ramona and Narciso Torres of Denmark, Maine, have a $20,000 reward for information in the case and also created a scholarship fund to keep Tony’s name in people’s awareness.
• Tom Kingsbury, chairman of the Fryeburg, Maine, board of selectmen, advocated for having the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust take over management of the Jockey Cap granite dome.
• State Rep. Steve Woodcock reported on how members of the Carroll County delegation voted in May 12 roll call votes on such topics as ivermectin prescriptions and prohibiting enforcement of a federal executive order on guns.
• North Conway native John McSherry, now of Key Largo, Fla., said he had a UFO encounter as a fighter pilot in the 1960s.
• Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley and Glen Irving store clerk Cathleen Crisler were recently recognized as “Heartsaver Heroes” by the American Heart Association for their successful efforts in reviving an 81-year-old Hooksett man who had suffered a heart attack at the gas station.
• Dr. Trish Murray, founder of Discover Health Functional Medicine Center in Conway, received a national award for entrepreneurship.
• Fryeburg Academy junior Kate Halpern won the Maine Association of Independent School Athletic Directors girl’s tennis singles championship on Saturday at Hebron Academy in Hebron, Maine.
Friday, May 20
• The Carroll County delegation approved raises for county commissioners, as well as the county attorney, register of deeds, sheriff and treasurer.
• The SAU 9 board discussed whether board members should be allowed to respond immediately to questions posed by the public at their meetings.
• Conway selectmen voted to use up to $100,000 from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to update the town’s master plan.
• Britany Barron testified in Keene against her husband, Armando, who is on trial for the murder of Jonathan Amerault in 2020.
• State officials are investigating the cause of the so-called Bemis Fire that had burned 106 acres of forest in Crawford Notch and were asking people who may have witnessed the early hours of fire on Saturday to report what they saw.
• The Kennett High boys’ tennis team secured a spot in the Division II playoffs.
