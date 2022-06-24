Saturday, June 18
• The 207-acre former Tyrol Ski Area on Thorn Mountain in Jackson is back on the market, after having been a private home since 1988. People who worked and skied at Tyrol remembered its history as the resort from 1965-81.
• Spongy moth caterpillars (once known as gypsy moths) are once again in the news causing significant defoliation around the Mount Washington Valley.
• James Lewkowicz of Jackson and Dana Taylor of Moultonborough won hunting permits in the state’s 35th annual moose hunt lottery drawing.
Tuesday, June 21
• The Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School and the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council were in a court battle, in which Northeast alleged the Economic Council blocked the school from buying classroom and outdoor space in the council’s Technology Village; the council said the school violated the terms of its lease.
• A hiker attempting a Presidential Traverse, Xi Chen, 53, of Andover, Mass., died of hypothermia caused by severe weather conditions in the mountains after he was rescued on the Gulfside Trail near Mount Clay over the weekend.
• Brian Parmenter, 30, of Fryeburg, Maine, who pleaded guilty of conspiracy to commit theft, was released on time served.
• The Conway School Board recognized 11 retirees, including Marj Allan, Ron Danforth, Susan Davison, Lisa Donabedian, Karen Gustafson, Linda King, Kim Mathison, Peter Malkin, Reed Van Rossum, Barbara Waters and Sheri Whitaker.
• Conway selectmen planned a public hearing concerning affordable housing, a discussion of a proposed roundabout on East Conway Road and a discussion of using the Whitaker Meeting Room for public bathrooms at their weekly board meeting.
• Madison Police Chief Bob King said the town has seen a wave of bad behavior, yelling at staff at town hall and the transfer station, and said, “You will be banned from town property if you come in with that sort of attitude.”
Wednesday, June 22
• Conway Scenic Railroad passengers had to be rerouted to the North-South Road and then disembark on Seavey Street in North Conway after a pickup struck the train trestle on River Road.
• Eliza Grant and Kit Hickey got a special exception and a variance from the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment to create eight dwelling units at 109 Pine St. in North Conway through the Bluebird Project.
• In the 2022 election cycle there will be contested races from the top to the bottom of Carroll County and the faces will be different due to the 2020 redistricting.
• Fryeburg, Maine, voters passed everything on the annual town warrant, including an article that calls for spending $350,000 to purchase land for a new municipal complex.
• Danny Quint Jr. of Conway returned after a trip to Poland recently to volunteer at a relief shelter for Ukrainian refugees.
• U.S. Senate candidate Chuck Morse toured North Conway and Berlin last Thursday, making appearances at the Yankee Clipper and Zeb’s General Store.
• The town of Conway’s new pickleball courts were scheduled to open to the public on Thursday at the newly named Johnny R. Eastman Park in Center Conway.
Thursday, June 23
• Selectmen plan to ask the public at a hearing July 12 about expanding the town’s paid parking program from a couple of recreation sites to all of North Conway Village.
• The Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School and Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council reached a mediated settlement under which the school will stay in its current location at the Technology Village.
• The Conway Parks and Recreation Department kicked off its eight-week summer camp Monday with more than 290 kids.
• The Conway Planning Board was set to review site plans for the Continuum Health Inc. Ridgeline project in Redstone. The largest project to ever come before the board, it includes a 75-acre main campus with a 106-unit assisted living facility; 31 age 55+ cottages; 146 non-age-restricted condos; a medical office building; and a children’s day-care facility.
• With the approval of COVID-19 vaccines for children from 6 months to age 5, Memorial Hospital this week began vaccinating children age 5 and under.
Friday, June 24
• Conway selectmen voted to close the transfer station on Sundays for the next few months while extending Tuesday and Saturday hours.
• Harrison Kanzler, 35, executive director of the non-profit Mount Washington Housing Coalition for the past two years, has been hired as the new executive director of AHEAD (Affordable Housing Education and Development) in Littleton.
• Larry Moody, 32, of Bartlett pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the drug overdose death of Ashlie Hersom, 34, of Conway and a burglary at the Red Parka Pub in Glen. He received a 10-to-20-year prison sentence on one charge and suspended sentences on several others.
• The Carroll County Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) hosted its annual volunteer appreciation luncheon Wednesday at the White Mountain Hotel & Resort in North Conway. About 120 of RSVP’s over 400 volunteers were in attendance.
• Former Ossipee Police Sgt. Justin Swift, 38, of New Durham, was indicted on a count of misusing the State Police Online Telecommunication System. for allegedly using it to search a license plate of a motorcycle on which his wife was a passenger.
