Saturday, July 16
• The Conway Historical Society presented the history of Conway Lake, known as Walker’s Pond before it was dammed for industrial, then recreational purposes.
• State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey announced that the fire investigation at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort on White Mountain Highway in North Conway had been completed and the cause of the blaze that destroyed the southern wing of the building remains undetermined.
• The Bartlett School Board recognized four retirees: Elizabeth Gaschott, Patricia Donnelly, Helen Crowell and Robin Fall.
Tuesday, July 19
• Conway selectmen voted to ask the state of New Hampshire to sell the town the .027-acre small park at the entrance to Conway Village where the defunct tourist information booth sits.
• Fryeburg, Maine, selectmen rejected a proposal to have the Lovewell monument replaced with a monument to the Abenaki Native Americans, but left the door open for the proponent of the idea to name another site to memorialize the Abenaki.
• Jury selection began in the manslaughter, reckless operation and DUI trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy in the deaths of seven motorcyclists who collided June 21, 2019, with the pick-up truck Zhukovskyy was driving.
• Bartlett School Board member Scott Grant said he believes it’s time for the town to start looking at its high school options and begin talks with Conway about the next tuition contract.
• A Black Hawk helicopter rescued hiker John Swindlehurst, age 60, of Walpole, Mass., who suffered a medical emergency on Mount Pierce on July 17.
Wednesday, July 20
• The public bathrooms at Whitaker Meeting House in North Conway opened to the public and will be staffed with an attendant from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, through Columbus Day.
• The Swift River Covered Bridge was recently tagged by graffiti artists.
• Cody Parmenter, one of a trio of people accused of trying to rob a suspected drug dealer, pleaded guilty to criminal threatening and felon in possession of a deadly weapon in Carroll County Superior Court on July 6 and was released on time served.
• Armando Barron, the Jaffrey man who murdered Keene’s Jonathan Amerault before forcing his wife to cut off the victim’s head, has appealed his conviction to the state Supreme Court in part because he wanted Amerault’s pleas for his life moments before he was killed kept from the jury.
• The Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce announced it will host the Journey to Jericho ATV Jamboree on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5 and 6, the first large-scale ATV event to be held at the park since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
• The Conway Planning Board gave conditional approval to the Bluebird Project LLC to create eight rental apartments in the former Bunker Building at 109 Pine St. in North Conway Village.
• During a July 7 swing through southern Carroll County, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) congratulated a Moultonborough company, Electrical Installations, for winning Small Business Administration’s 2022 New Hampshire and New England Family Owned Business of the Year award.
Thursday, July 21
• Conway School Board member Randy Davison said believes the district should move sixth-graders to Kennett Middle School regardless of whether the district opts to close one of its three elementary schools.
• Towns in Mount Washington Valley received as much as 2.7 inches of much-needed rain from Monday afternoon through early Tuesday, representing the largest rainfall this year. Temperatures for the rest of the week were forecast in the 90s with high humidity.
• Retiring Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes, 66, was honored by selectmen, his town staff and well-wishers at a reception at the North Conway Country Club late Tuesday afternoon.
• Conway police released the identity of the dead man found in a small pond in North Conway last month. He was Cipriano Ramirez, 36, of Providence, R.I. The cause and manner of death have not been determined.
• Fryeburg, Maine, residents on Aug. 11 will be voting on whether to enact a 180-day moratorium on applications for commercial solar energy facilities.
Friday, July 22
• White Mountains historian, retired president of the White Mountains Attraction Association of North Woodstock and longtime tourism promoter Richard “Dick” Hamilton, 86, died Wednesday in Littleton.
• The Jackson School Board’s High School Options Committee over the next 10 months will review Fryeburg Academy, Gorham High School, Gould Academy in Bethel, Maine, Kennett High School and the Robert Frost Charter School to pick a school to which to send the town’s high school students.
• Gov. Chris Sununu offered positions in the state’s Parks Department and Cannon Mountain to the members of Gunstock Mountain Resort’s management team who resigned en masse on July 20.
• Police arrested Kimberly Mammay, 42, of Brooklyn, Conn., on July 18 for allegedly taking a bakery truck for a joy ride and striking the Saco Covered Bridge and two vehicles parked at Davis Park in Conway.
• Cyclists riding 3,900 miles over 10 weeks from Oregon to Maine to raise money and awareness for the fight against poverty housing are scheduled to arrive in Fryeburg, Maine, on Wednesday, July 27, after a 60-mile journey from Littleton.
