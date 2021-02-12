Saturday, Feb. 6
• Mel Elam of North Conway and her cat Floki became social media sensations by hiking New Hampshire’s 4,000-footers.
• The Mount Washington Valley Preservation Association gave selectmen until the end of the month to decide if they want to allow engraved pavers to be sold and installed in Conway Village.
• Memorial Hospital received an additional 170 doses per week of the COVID-19 vaccine to be used only for second dose appointments.
• Ian Forgays, 54, of Lincoln, Vt., died in an avalanche on Mount Washington. His body was found after friends reported him missing when he didn’t return from going skiing on Feb. 1.
• Azimuth Check Foundation provides injured military veterans and first responders outdoor activities in an atmosphere of camaraderie to help them heal. The foundation recently took a group of veterans ice climbing.
• The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded $250,000 to Effingham to finance structural improvements and repairs of the town’s Snow Road Bridge.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
• The “old town hall” in Center Conway reopened Monday after being closed for several days last week after Town Manager Tom Holmes came down with COVID-19.
• In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19, all schools in SAU 9 planned to go to remote learning this Thursday and Friday, heading into February vacation week, which runs through Feb. 19.
• Sarah Maillet, 38, of New Ipswich, a model with ties to tour area will be the face of the character “Snow” in the video game Black Powder Red Earth.
• Candidates for town and school offices have more time to campaign this election season due to the COVID-19 pandemic as Gov. Chris Sununu’s Emergency Order No. 83 allowed towns to push back town voting and town meetings to as late as July.
• Memorial Hospital received 150 more COVID vaccine doses per week for appointments to be scheduled only using the 211 state vaccine call center.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
• The Conway Municipal Budget Committee held a public hearing to review the town warrant and the school warrant.
• The White Mountain Hotel & Resort in North Conway announced a $3.5 million renovation and redesign of all guest rooms and suites along with extensive exterior improvements.
• A bill before the state House of Representatives would have the state distribute the same amount of education aid in the next two fiscal years, 2022 and 2023, in order to stabilize funding as enrollment has has been disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-Manchester) held a Zoom meeting with Mount Washington Valley business leaders, in which they talked about the latest COVID-19 relief package.
• Settlers Crossing provided funding for the purchase of a large tent for Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 testing outside the emergency department.
• The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce feted its new location at 2473 White Mountain Highway in North Conway with a ribbon cutting.
Thursday, Feb. 11
• Conway selectmen decided that town residents and second home owners will get stickers for their vehicles to park any of three popular recreation sites where they plan to install paid parking.
• Michael Deveno, 52, of Franklin and Melanie Michael, 41, of Northfield, face numerous charges for allegedly stealing a truck parked at a Conway gas station and taking police on a chase through Jackson that ended in a crash in Gorham.
• The new $6.7 million North Conway Fire Station going up next to Schouler Park is expected to be completed in May, about a month earlier than planned.
• The North Conway Public Library received a matching $50,0000 grant from the Kendal C. and Anna Ham Charitable Foundation to aid in finishing the expansion of the library.
Friday, Feb. 12
• At their Tuesday meeting, Conway selectmen rejected the Mount Washington Valley Preservation Association’s proposal to sell engraved pavers to be installed in Conway Village.
• The Conway Municipal Budget Committee voted to support the $1.3 million bond for Conway School District to replace faulty windows at Kennett High School.
• Coos County Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein ruled that Michael Deveno, who allegedly stole a truck in Conway, should remain in preventive detention, saying he is a threat to the public.
• The Conway budget committee voted to recommend to voters articles for a radar speed trailer and a noise ordinance.
• A protest of Nestle’s possible sale of Poland Spring to a Wall Street firm is planned for Saturday at noon at Bradley Park in Fryeburg by a group called Community Water Justice.
• School Superintendent Kevin Richard told Conway School Board he has not heard anything but a canned response from Gov. Chris Sununu in reply to a letter they sent asking that teachers and staff who are on the front lines of face-to-face learning be moved up in the COVID-19 vaccine schedule.
• The Kennett High School Eagles beat the Somersworth/Coe-Brown Bearcats in hockey after falling earlier in the week to Berlin.
