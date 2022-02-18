Saturday, Feb. 12
• In celebration of Valentine’s Day, “Love in the Sun” profiled the marriage of Nancy and Rob Clark of Bartlett, owners of Trails End Ice Cream Shop and the North Conway public relations firm Drive Brand Studio.
• A Kennett High underclassman was taken into custody by Conway police at the school Feb. 11 after he brought a CO2 airsoft pistol into the building. It appeared the juvenile was selling the gun and did not intend to harm anyone with it.
• Conway Village Fire District commissioners and residents said the district can no longer cope with increasing costs.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
• Two environmental groups and abutters to a proposed gas station took the Effingham Zoning Board of Adjustment to court over the its granting of a variance for the station, which the groups say could harm drinking water in surrounding towns.
• The Conway Municipal Budget Committee voted not to recommend the selectmen’s proposal to build bathroom facilities in North Conway Village at an estimated cost of $400,000.
• Fryeburg, Maine, selectmen plan to hold a special town meeting on Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. at the David & Doris Hastings Community Center to determine how American Rescue Plan Act Funds should be spent.
• An autopsy revealed that the cause of death for Thomas Lagerbloom, 72, a state prison inmate who died at the Berlin facility on Jan. 29, was hypertensive heart disease.
• The Kennett High ice hockey team raised more than $15,000 with its third annual “Kennett Hockey Fights Cancer Game,” playing against Monadnock-Fall Mountain at the Ham Arena on Feb. 13.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
• Conway School Board members voted 7-0 to let district schools go mask-optional as of March 16, provided the COVID-19 infection rate “stays static or declines.”
• The Blueberry Muffin restaurant and Yankee Clipper Inn of North Conway were sold by Nate Sullivan of Atlantic Operating and Management Corp. and the Joseph E. Sullivan Revocable Trust, both of North Conway, to MAJM Holdings of Plymouth, a company that includes hotel developer Ashok Patel of Jamsan Management of Lexington, Mass.
• Some Conway Municipal Budget Committee members balked at a $10,000 request from the Conway Area Humane Society because the organization paid more than that to save one dog. The committee ultimately voted 11-2 to recommend the request. Selectmen also recommended the article.
• Conway town officials announced that annual parking stickers are available for purchase by residents and second homeowners at town hall for $5.
• NAPA Mount Washington Valley hosted a two-day seminar by auto repair shop expert Vin Waterhouse, with workshops on financial management efficiency and time management.
• Beth Wheatley Dyson and The Conway Daily Sun’s Tom Eastman were honored by the Rotary Club of North Conway with the Paul Harris Fellow award.
Thursday, Feb. 17
• An amended version of the short-term rental bill, co-sponsored by state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), that prohibits towns from banning short-term rentals, passed the state Senate.
• Conway School Board members wrestled with the definition of “appropriate” as they reviewed the first draft of a proposed change to the student dress code.
• Fryeburg Town Manager Katie Haley told selectmen she is pursuing options for expanding broadband access in town and asked for volunteers.
• Conway selectmen and the municipal budget committee invoked a law that allowed them to put an article on the warrant to fund Starting Point: Services for Victims of Domestic & Sexual Violence’s petitioned request for $14,735 after it was found they lacked the 25 signatures required for a petitioned article.
• Memorial Hospital Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Will Owen said despite some people saying “masks don’t work,” CDC studies show N-95, surgical and cloth masks all provide some level of protection against COVID-19 and other infections.
• The Kennett High girls’ ski team won the Division II State Alpine Championship for the third year in a row. The boys’ team finished third.
Friday, Feb. 18
• The Conway School Board adopted a public comment policy that allows public comments at the beginning and end of meetings and sets no limits on how long people can talk.
• Kyle Amaral, 29, of Center Ossipee pleaded guilty in federal court to sexual exploitation of a minor and faces a sentence of between 15 and 22 years in prison.
• Gov. Chris Sununu focused on the needs of the state’s veterans and a $100 million fund to incentivize local housing projects across the state in his State of the State address on Thursday.
• U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) visited Memorial Hospital in North Conway and the Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Conway Village recently and discussed new programs to address health-care staffing shortages.
• The remains found by a hunter in Ossipee in December of 2020 were recently confirmed to be those of 84-year-old Dwain “Dewey” Poulin, who went missing from a Tamworth Assisted Living facility in 2018.
