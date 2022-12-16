Saturday, Dec. 10
• Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Association improved some trails at Whitaker Woods in North Conway and added others to separate walkers from cross-country skiers.
• A home at 112 Grandview Road in Conway was seriously damaged in a fire Thursday night; no people or animals were injured. GoFundMe and Meal Train accounts have been established for the occupants, who were displaced by the blaze.
• Crews removed four oil tanks and other infrastructure from Eastern Propane Gas and Oil’s bulk storage plant located at 120 Pine St. in North Conway Village.
• Eversource filed a petition to lower electric rates by 10.3 percent for its small customer group for six months beginning in February.
• New Hampshire Tourism Director Lori Harnois told members of the state’s ski industry to prepare for a busy winter season with more visitors and spending expected.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
• Joe Eggleston, 53, of Randolph, a longtime Mount Washington Cog Railway engineer, fell to his death during a hike on Mount Willard on Dec. 10 with his wife, Kelly.
• Town and school officials agreed to hold voting in the 2024 presidential and midterm elections at Kennett High School, with classes not to be held on that day.
• Local fourth-graders unveiled their ski history projects at an open house at the North Conway Community Center on Dec. 6.
• The Kennett High School Music Department was scheduled to present its 2022 Holiday Concert on Thursday in the KHS Loynd Auditorium. It was the first holiday concert open to the general public since 2019.
• Camden Clark, whose parents Rob and Nancy Clark live in Intervale, completed his first season of professional soccer in Sweden, with his undefeated team, Boden City FC, winning the Lilla Coop Cup and being promoted to Division III.
• The Fryeburg Academy boys basketball team won their season opener against Greely High School 54-49.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
• The Conway Planning Board reviewed a proposal to reduce the size of a new Flatbread Co. restaurant to be built just south of Delaney’s Hole-in-the-Wall in North Conway and to convert the house on the lot into employee housing.
• State Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro), vice chairman of the New Hampshire House Education Committee, visited the Conway School Board to urge parents and students to join Tutor.com, an online tutoring program that has been endorsed by Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut but not by the Conway School Board.
• The Fryeburg, Maine, selectmen decided that town staff will work four days per week instead of five.
• Caleb Ness, 23, of Fryeburg, Maine, was sworn in Dec. 7 as the youngest state rep in the 151-member Maine House of Representatives.
• The New Hampshire Department of Transportation announced that Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council had approved the nomination of William J. Cass to be the next NHDOT commissioner.
• UScellular donated a truckload of food items to 68 Hours of Hunger, the program to provide children with nourishing food to carry them through the weekend.
Thursday, Dec. 15
• Conway selectmen voted unanimously to charge residents $5 to register their license plates to avoid paying to park in North Conway Village.
• Carolann Bell of Conway told the Sun in an interview that without the Carroll County Drug Court she wouldn’t be alive today. She graduated from the program on Tuesday, with Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius bestowing a certificate of completion.
• Joan Heysler of Bartlett complained to the Bartlett School Board about a plan for school buses to drop off some high school students more than a mile from their homes on Town Hall Road in Intervale.
• The Conway School Board voted not to pursue a joint management agreement, paving the way for tuition contract negotiations to begin with the sending districts.
• Hospitals around New Hampshire are managing a new surge of illness with children who are so sick with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, they require ICU-level care.
Friday, Dec. 16
• North Conway business leaders told Conway Municipal Budget Committee that paid parking in North Conway Village would be catastrophic. Budgeteers had mixed reactions, with some favoring the revenue-raising plan and others saying they were opposed or that it should have been presented to voters as a separate warrant article.
• Conway residents filed a petitioned warrant article to make it harder for anyone to propose building a kennel in the town’s residential/agricultural district.
• Winter Storm Diaz was expected to dump 6-12 inches of snow in the Mount Washington Valley between Friday and Sunday.
• The consensus of the Conway School Board’s ad hoc school-closure committee was there is little benefit to moving the district’s sixth-graders to Kennett Middle School unless the district were to close an elementary school.
• The Berlin-Gorham boys hockey team defeated the Kennett High team Wednesday at Ham Arena in the season opener,m 2-0.
