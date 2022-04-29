Saturday, April 23
• Local skiers looked back on the history of the old Cranmore base lodge, originally built in 1946 and renovated substantially in the 1980s, as it was being torn down to make way for the new Fairbank Lodge, part of a multimillion-dollar facelift for the resort that also includes condominiums and other buildings.
• Conway selectmen decided to expand parking at Davis Park; the riverside property is very busy during the summer.
• The New Hampshire State Senate passed HB 1609, providing an exception to the state’s abortion ban for fatal fetal diagnoses.
Tuesday, April 26
• A Conway town meeting warrant article for about $400,000 to build public bathrooms in North Conway passed by one vote on a recount.
• Organizers of local efforts to help the people of Ukraine raised $12,000 for the World Central Kitchen over the weekend at Red Parka Pub. In addition, Natalya Robinson, manager of the COACH outlet at Settlers Green, has collected donations of items and money for relief efforts.
• The New Hampshire Liquor Commission and O Club, the North Conway bar that allegedly over-served a driver whose passenger died in a crash after he left the bar, came to a settlement, with O Club owner Shawn O’Day agreeing that an employee served the driver, who was visibly intoxicated. The O Club was fined $3,500 and its liquor license was suspended for 16 days.
• The Conway Planning Board granted unanimous conditional approval to a proposed 68-seat bistro at the site of the long-closed Brennan’s House of Pizza located at 656 Eastman Road in Redstone.
Wednesday, April 27
• About 30 Conway Village Fire District residents attended an info session to discuss the possible impacts of dissolving the district. The commissioners could draft a warrant article for next year’s annual district meeting to do so.
• Christopher and Kelly Andrews of Melrose, Mass., who own short-term rental properties in the Kearsarge Lighting Precinct, filed a legal brief in their Supreme Court appeal against the precinct over whether they can to rent properties on a short-term basis without having them be owner-occupied.
• A public information meeting hosted by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation about the plan to improve the intersection of Route 302 and East Conway Road is set for Monday, May 9, at Conway Town Hall starting at 6 p.m.
• The planned Avesta Housing workforce rental housing project for Conway sought an additional $400,000 in Community Development Block Grant due to increased costs for materials and labor.
• A family of businesses that include Attitash Mountain Village, Eastern Slope Inn, Attitash Realty, AMSCO, the Tarberry Company and River Run Co, led by founder and president Joe Berry, was rebranded the Berry Companies.
• Karen Coughlin, 56, of Plymouth, was rescued after being injured while attempting to summit Mount Moriah.
Thursday, April 28
• Conway selectmen decided to form a committee to explore options for public bathrooms in North Conway following the passage of Article 22, which called for spending $399,000 to build them.
• Law enforcement officials are investigating two suspicious deaths reported 623 Main St. in Gorham on Wednesday.
• Bids on three parcels of surplus state-owned property — two on Skimobile Road in North Conway and one in Madison — previously acquired by the Department of Transportation for the now defunct Route 16 bypass were to go before the governor and executive council for approval.
• Erin M. Longo, 44, of Ossipee was indicted on a charge of submitting fraudulent mileage reimbursement claims to New Hampshire Medicaid in connection with medical appointments that did not exist.
• State Rep. Steve Woodcock reported on how fellow Carroll County Delegation members voted in recent House roll call votes on issues from redistricting to voter IDs to body cameras for police officers.
• MWV Career and Technical Center Eagles brought home 38 medals from state competitions across various disciplines from health to culinary arts to education.
Friday, April 29
• Conway Elementary School Principal Jason Robert submitted his resignation to the Conway School Board, announcing he will leave the district at the end of the school year.
• Michelle Capozzoli elected chairman of the Conway School Board at the board’s first meeting since elections.
• Conway selectmen voted to continue the town’s outdoor dining policy through the end of the year and talked about making the policy, begun in response the COVID-19 pandemic, permanent.
• North Country state Sen. Erin Hennessey (R-Littleton) announced she will not run for re-election.
• Thirty-seven elementary school students attended STEM camp during vacation week at the Pine Tree School in Center Conway.
• Settlers Green developer Robert Barsamian said he plans to seek special exceptions for two proposed housing projects from the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment.
• A representative from the Bluebird Project, an affordable housing concern, told Conway selectmen they hope to have new units of affordable housing ready for occupancy on Pine Street within a year and a half.
