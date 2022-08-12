MADISON — Old Home Week is a tradition that dates back to the 1890s in New Hampshire.
Then-Gov. Frank Rollins instituted it in 1899 as a way to welcome home the many rural workers who had left the farms and small towns to work in the industrial mills of urban New England while others moved west to farm the more fertile lands there.
According to the New England Historical Society, the idea of Old Home Week was first broached by Rollins in 1897.
“I wish that in the ear of every son and daughter of New Hampshire, in the summer days, might be heard whispered the persuasive words: Come back, come back!” he wrote at the time.
Something of a poet, the governor continued: “Do you not hear the call? What has become of the old home where you were born? … Do you not remember it — the old farm back among the hills, with its rambling buildings, its well-sweep casting its long shadows, the row of stiff poplar trees, the lilacs and the willows?”
He founded an Old Home Week Association, and presided over the state’s first homecoming as governor.
In 1899, a total of 44 New Hampshire towns held Old Home Week celebrations during the last week in August.
This year, Ossipee Old Home Week was held June 27-July 4; the 123rd Freedom Old Home Week was celebrated July 29-Aug. 7; and Madison’s is being held Aug. 6-14.
In Madison, events today will be highlighted by a demonstration of Gordon’s Granite Calliope beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Burke Field. (A calliope is a steam-powered organ.)
Hope Hutchinson of Silver Lake explained: “As part of the Madison Old Home Week celebration this year there will be a demonstration/concert on a granite calliope at Burke Field on Saturday night, Aug. 13, from 4:30 6:30 p.m. during the Bean Hole Supper.
“John Gordon built this one-of-a kind instrument from a large rock that he got tired of mowing around. You can see more about the calliope at https://youtu.be/XlH7kTboAaQ.”
Gordon, of Groton, Vt., said the calliope is a 1,200-pound piece of rock with holes in it.
“I blow air across the holes with the tubing, and it’s like blowing on a bottle,” said Gordon.
“The calliope is like an organ made out of whistles. they were popular in circus parades and they were also popular on Mississippi steamboats. They were so loud you could hear them from 10 miles away.”
He told the website show “Stuck in Vermont” he was inspired to create his musical contraption by working with materials that he and all northern New England farmers know well: rocks.
Well, more to the point: a huge boulder.
“I had a big rock in my field. I dug the rock up, and the only way I could move it was to break it up into pieces,” he said. “
To do that, I did it the way they used to do it up in the quarries: you drill holes, put in wedges and break the rock,” said Gordon, who is a retired electronic engineer who can just about make anything, including once using a lawn mower engine to create a flying machine, complete with a parachute that he would fly over Groton’s pastures.
He blew the dust and chips out to put the wedges in — and when he blew the air across the holes, they would whistle — leading him to wonder if he could tune his rock and make a calliope out of a piece of granite.
It’s the only calliope in the world made of rock. Talk about playing rock music, right? Rock on, fellow Madison Old Home Week celebrants.
In addition to the rock calliope concert, the highlight of today’s schedule in Madison is the famous Bean Hole Supper, set at 5 p.m. at Burke Field at a cost of $10.
It will cap a day of festivities there, beginning at 2 p.m. with a plow blade activity (paint a blade — paint provided, but participants are advised to be prepared to get plenty messy and to wear appropriate clothing). Activities include cornhole, cribbage and other games.
On Sunday, the closing day of Old Home Week, a cleanup will be held at Burke Field at 10 a.m., followed at 11 a.m. by Chucky’s Lucky Ducky Race at the foot of Silver Lake, with proceeds to benefit the Madison Scholarship Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.