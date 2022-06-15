CONWAY — Camden Bailey, salutatorian for the Class of 2022 at Kennett High School, will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the fall.
Here is his speech from Saturday’s graduation ceremony:
Find Joy In The Journey
Good morning fellow graduates, Kennett High School faculty and staff, family members, friends and greater Mount Washington Valley community members. It is an honor to be representing the class of 2022 as the Salutatorian and Class President.
I would like to start off by thanking everyone in attendance for everything you have done for myself and the rest of the Class of 2022. You all have helped shape us into who we are today. From supporting the dine to donates for all our organizations, to our parents picking us up late night after away games, you have all helped us reach this point in our lives.
Our names were just called and we walked across this stage as graduates of the 99th class of Kennett High School. We wouldn’t be here today without your support.
On a personal note, I would like to thank my family, the huge network of my family's friends, my many coaches, the SAU 9 school system and the greater Mount Washington Valley community. Some have said that it takes a village to raise a child, however in my case, and in the case of my peers, I would say it takes a valley. I am forever grateful for the support I’ve received throughout my life, but especially these four plus years. And for me, my thanks also go well beyond the Valley to include Boston Children’s Hospital, the Jimmy Fund Clinic and A Step Ahead Prosthetics. For all in attendance today, know that my successes are yours as well. Thank you for believing in and supporting me and my peers thus far in our life's journey.
Last June, I was elected by my peers to be their Senior Class President, so I have known since then that I would be up on this stage giving a speech at our graduation. Shortly after learning I was named the salutatorian, Mr. (Kevin) Carpenter asked if I wanted to deliver two speeches, but you'll be happy to know that I decided one speech would be enough. My favorite number has always been the No. 2, therefore growing up my football, basketball and baseball uniform number was always number two. These past two seasons, I’ve also been the No. 2 on our tennis team. Seems fitting Taylor finished as the No. 1. Congratulations Taylor, you earned it. And so in the words of Morrie Schartz, of “Tuesday’s with Morrie” fame, I say, “what’s wrong with being No. 2?”
As most in attendance know, I’ve been able to overcome many personal challenges in my life to get to this point, especially over these last four years. Shortly before my life changed forever in March 2018, my brothers and I were sitting under the Christmas tree with one family gift left, it was Christmas morning 2017. Together my brothers and I opened this last family gift, only to find a simple sign that read, “Find Joy in the Journey.” This sign has hung in our dining room ever since. It has since served as a constant reminder to our family to appreciate the simple things in life as we go about our busy lives.
To be able to find joy in the journey makes those hard times, which often seem unbearable, tolerable. You may believe you are having the worst day ever, but if you can find one moment, one interaction, or identify something that is positive in your life, it could make that bad day better. Reading this simple sign every morning at breakfast has helped me through the rough days, which in turn makes those good days that much better.
Being a quarterback, and a diehard Patriots fan, Tom Brady is someone that I have always admired. The countless records won and awards received, never seem to be enough for him to be satisfied. Tom Brady and I are a lot alike… not necessarily in regards to our quarterback accomplishments, but rather in how we approach life. Because for Brady, it is not just about winning championships or breaking records, it’s about the process day in and day out, it’s working towards achieving those accomplishments that he finds so rewarding and enjoyable. Having goals is extremely important, but it is the daily actions one takes towards achieving those goals that make it meaningful, so be sure to enjoy the moments along the way, which will make achieving those goals that much sweeter.
All of us seniors are sitting here today because we have set and achieved various goals that we have set for ourselves. For example, it was great for my teammates and I to achieve our goal of making the playoffs this year in tennis, far exceeding many people's expectations, but it is the individual matches, the comeback wins, the team cookout, the fun practices and bus rides that I, and I hope my teammates will remember the most. The wins and losses on the football field won’t be what we remember most from each season played together, but rather the friendships made, the exciting plays and the joy of being part of a second family. It is impossible to win every contest, unless of course you are a member of the girl’s alpine ski team, so try to remember the positive experiences and lessons learned that you had through your athletic experiences, because those are the meaningful memories you should focus on.
Being a part of the Mount Washington Valley is different from most towns and communities around the state. All students attend at least two schools and some even more, but we all end up here at Kennett, crossing this stage after 13 years of perseverance. Many of us started as enemies on the athletic fields just to end our athletic careers on the same team crying with each other, because for most of us we know our competitive athletic careers are over. Some of us have been in the same classroom with each other since kindergarten or even pre-school. In that time we’ve pushed each other to be better students, athletes and citizens.
I wasn’t able to have the same first day of high school experience that the rest of my classmates had, but I still had the same overall experience. Walking in the main doors in the morning with a bunch of other kids, worried about finding your first class, is what I can remember. I was fortunate enough to have some friends guide me to my classroom; without them, I am not sure I would’ve made it. I am sure all of you remember the first time you got lost and did not make it to your classroom before the bell rang and felt like you had just committed a crime. Or when you saw seniors hanging out in the hallways in between classes and feeling as though you were so tiny and young compared to them..
Some could argue that the Class of 2022 has had one of the most interesting and challenging high school experiences ever. When we all were sent home in March 2020, we all left as sophomores and returned as totally different people in the fall. The experiences from the pandemic have molded the way we learn, think and interact with others. Persevering through remote learning, hybrid learning and living with all these restrictions has made us stronger, more resilient, and also allowed us to develop many skills that will help us to be successful in whatever career path we choose to go on after today.
We may not remember which grade we got on each test, or even much of what we learned in individual classes, rather it will be the experiences that we enjoyed that we will look back on fondly. The individual body systems we learned about in anatomy and physiology won’t be what I remember most from that class, rather the experiences like when we went for a walk around the school with yardsticks so we looked productive or we may not remember how to calculate chi-squared statistics, but we sure will remember learning how to gamble through the use of statistics.
It is all of these experiences collectively these last four years that have made us who we are. After today it is not our class rank or grades we got in certain classes that will matter, but rather it is the memories we take with us and bonds made with each other along the way. When we all venture down new paths, try new things and make new relationships, keep Kennett in the back of your mind, as the time spent here has been special. To the 99th Kennett High School graduating class, I wish you all the best as you venture out into this world, we are destined to do great things. And as you strive to achieve your goals, just remind yourself to also be sure to have fun, don’t take what you have for granted, thank those that bring love and meaning into your life, and remind yourself to always “Find Joy in the Journey.” Congratulations to the class of 2022! Thank you!
