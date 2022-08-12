FREEDOM — “Why go out of town to buy goods?” states the advertisement from the E.I. Towle & Co. general store from around 1904.
While the idea might seem laughable to Freedom residents today, who have to drive 10 or more miles just to go grocery shopping, at the turn of the 20th century, locals could turn to the general stores, bank, cobbler’s shop and other businesses right in town to meet all of their needs.
A new Freedom Historical Society exhibition, “Historic Businesses of Freedom Village, 1880-1920,” allows visitors to step back into and explore the heyday of Freedom’s businesses of the past, including displays of many local examples of the era as industry exploded during those boom years.
According to board member and exhibit coordinator Brandy Buttrick, the idea for this year’s exhibit drew inspiration from the 2021 exhibit “Mrs. J.C. Ferren’s Millinery, Dry & Fancy Goods Shop,” which set up an immersive model of the ladies’ emporium run by Mary Marston Ferren between 1884 and 1904. The emporium was one of the first female-owned businesses in New Hampshire and one of the earliest millinery (hat) stores in the state.
Buttrick noted that many visitors to the exhibit asked about other businesses in Freedom’s past, so he and fellow exhibit coordinator Noel Quinton began exploring the subject at the end of January. Many months and 97 pages of sourced research by society members later, the current exhibit on Freedom Village businesses came to fruition.
“We were a team of 15 volunteers, chaired by Brandy Buttrick and Noel Quinton, both residents of Freedom who moved to town a few years ago,” Freedom Historical Society Co-President John Shipman added over email. “The significance of the exhibit is in the amount of research that took place to complete the exhibit in a short span of time — all by FHS volunteers.”
According to the description on the website, “‘Celebrating the Businesses of Freedom’ highlights the businesses in Freedom Village during the turn of the 20th century, and the people who ran them. During this time, Freedom, like many rural towns in New England, was slowly undergoing a transformation from an economy based on local, home-grown businesses to one based on tourism. … The exhibit provides a fascinating step back in time and an excellent educational experience. It reflects the local impact of changes in our nation’s socio-economic landscape.”
The exhibit opened at the society’s Works Barn at 28 Old Portland Road on June 18 and runs through Sept. 24. The Works Barn was built by volunteers in 1981 to replace the old barn next to the Allard House, which Margie Allard bequeathed to the historical society in 1977, and is named for Nelson and Glad Works, who began the museum’s collection of historic Freedom items, including old tools and trade items.
To reach the historical society, turn east onto Cushing Corner Road from Route 153 (Eaton Road), which is about 2.5 miles north of Route 25. In about 2 miles, turn left onto Old Portland Road. The Freedom Historical Society is on the right past the bridge over the millpond and across the street from the Masonic Lodge.
The exhibit is normally open for tours Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, but to celebrate Old Home Week (July 29-Aug. 7), the exhibit was open daily. (For the history of New Hampshire’s Old Home Weeks, see story on page 10.)
The businesses highlighted include six general mercantile stores, a savings bank, a tannery, a grist mill, blacksmiths, a cobbler, a creamery, harness shops, a funeral service, inns and boardinghouses.
“Really, Freedom was self-sufficient,” Buttrick said while giving a recent tour of the exhibit, explaining how a local farm raised cattle, which sold to local butchers, who then sold the hides to cobbler Charles Beach to make shoes and a tannery that used the skins to make leather for the local populace.
“Everything that you needed to do, from cradle to grave, if you will, including with cattle and dairy, was right here at Freedom. You didn’t have to go anywhere else,” Buttrick said.
The exhibit weaves around the first floor of the barn, starting at the map of Freedom Village drawn in 1913 by civil engineers, showing an overall sketch of the town at the time.
The first display features mercantile stores like Ralph G. Foster’s shop (now the Freedom Village Store), with informative text and old photos interspersed with historic goods that would have been sold at the time, such as calendars, tins and souvenir plates with depictions of Freedom.
Foster’s store specialized in clothing, footwear and accessories, and as Foster was also a tinsmith, he sold tinware in the barn abutting the shop. Other goods carried in the store were hardware, personal care items and postcards, all of which are itemized in the inventory (included in the exhibit) created upon Foster’s death in 1922.
The display also includes items donated directly from the family of Cyrus Fowler, who ran a corner store from 1902-04. The sign that hung out front features prominently, and a rocking horse that Fowler is pictured riding in one of the presented photos sits next to the shelves.
Across the way hangs text and old photos explaining the history of the local grist mill, run by Cyrus’ father, Alonzo “Lon” Fowler, at the turn of the century. The mill, built next to a dam across Cold Brook, was originally used to grind “grist,” likely dried corn kernels, into coarse or fine meal.
When Fowler took over the mill in 1892, local agriculture was on the decline, decreasing the need for the grist mill. However, he installed saws and a planer to produce shingles and clapboards, as well as a cider press, to give the mill more use to the community as the lumbering industry increased. Although the mill was removed in the 1940s, some of the granite foundation stones are still visible.
Next to the information on the gristmill, a section is dedicated to what Buttrick noted as the largest business in the area, clothing manufacturing. Clothing houses in Boston cut material and sent it by train to the Ossipee Mountainview depot along with other goods from the city, where it was then picked up by a delivery service and brought into town. Once in town, sewers stitched together the pieces of cut cloth to create a finished product, principally, “pantaloons” (men’s pants) and suits.
While some work was done in village workshops, such as the Danforth house pictured in the exhibit, most of the work came from the so-called “cottage industry,” giving women an opportunity to generate a source of income from their own homes.
One such woman was Narcissa Swett, whose 1874 diary entry keeping track of the number of button holes and buttons she sewed for 1 cent each is among the display.
Data sourced from the “History of Carroll County, New Hampshire” reveals that Freedom entrepreneurs produced thousands of pantaloons and other garments per year. For example, figures provided in 1889 estimate that S. Danforth & Son produced 30,000 pairs of pantaloons; Orren Drake’s mercantile store produced 50,000 pairs; E.I. Towle & Co. produced 40,000 and David Allard’s business produced up to 15,000 pairs per year; and James D. Foster (father of Ralph Foster) produced 25,000 pairs of pantaloons in 1888 in his mercantile business. Adding to that work from individual households, the impact of piecework and clothing manufacturing on Freedom was huge.
Filling the remaining wall and nearby corner are old photos, information and set displays of original items from the hotels and summer boardinghouses at the turn of the century. Industrialization and economic growth in the 1880s created more leisure time for the expanding middle class, which was drawn to quiet and scenic getaways. In response to this demand, many Freedom residents opened their farmhouses and villages to visitors who would stay for days, weeks or sometimes the whole summer.
Four such places highlighted include private boardinghouse Elmhurst, the tavern-turned-hotel Prospect House, summer boardinghouse the Loon Lake House and boardinghouse-turned-hotel the Elms (also known as The Elm, Hotel Elms and the Elm Tree Inn). Original silver spoons and a sign from the Elms, along with a light globe from the Prospect House, sit among the displays.
Visitors will next encounter wall space dedicated to the ladies’ emporium, “Mrs. J.C. Ferren’s Millinery, Dry and Fancy Goods Shop,” highlighted in last year’s exhibit. Mary Marston Ferren opened her millinery and dry goods shop in 1884 on the second floor of the Federal House in Freedom Village. In the building her son Frank ran a grocery store on the first floor as well as the livery stable in the back of the house, and her husband, John, operated a barbershop in the ell portion of the building. In addition to fashion staples, Ferren’s shop also sold home goods.
The center of the exhibit features the Towle buildings, first constructed by Elias Towle in the village square in the mid-1800s. Later, Towle’s son Elias Irving (E.I.) acquired the general store from his father and formed the business partnership of E.I. Towle and Co. with store clerk George Philbrick in 1879.
The company became the center of commercial life in Freedom, hosting various businesses over the years such as a harness shop, a medical office, an apothecary shop, a bank, an undertaker, a tailor shop, barber shop/ice cream parlor and a post office.
In addition to historic photos, items from these businesses like medicine bottles, a funeral wreath made of hair and kitchen supplies fill the display. Items from when Harry B. Milliken acquired the general store in 1913 also are included.
This section also features information on cobble Charles Beach, as well as Harmony’s Tea Shop, opened by Angie Harmon Fracker in 1918 and remaining in operation until 1945.
Continuing through the exhibit, visitors can see original menus and signage from the shop.
Buttrick noted that some older folks around town still remember Fracker’s shop and her work as the town historian. He added, “My wife has an aunt that’s 95 years old. She tells me to this day, the Harmony fudge cake is the best fudge cake she’s ever had.”
As you turn the corner, you’ll come to photos, infographics and several tool displays that detail the creamery and tannery that were also important to business in Freedom. The creamery collected milk from local farms and tagged it all before shipping it down to Boston via the Ossipee Mountainview train depot. Once in Boston, the milk was pasteurized and bottled at D. Whiting & Sons processing plant, then delivered to homes throughout the greater Boston area.
Meanwhile, one of Freedom’s first tanneries was opened by Augustus and Charles Moulton in 1860, producing leather essential for making harnesses, shoes, boots, machinery belts and many other items. The Moulton brothers also ran their own tanned-leather harness shop in the E.I. Towle building. Later tannery operators included Churchill Bros., James C. Alexander and William A. Alexander.
A display on blacksmiths in the village, who provided essential labor to the town, sits near to a workbench full of tools they would have used in their day. Since Freedom was booming in the early 1900s, it took three blacksmiths to keep up with demand. Edgar Mills was the only village blacksmith who made rifles, and he was the only local tradesman active throughout the entire period of 1880-1920. Herb Pray, in addition to offering general blacksmithing, specialized in repairs to carriages and their woodwork. Alonzo Fowler, who ran the village gristmill, also used the back of his building for blacksmithing. In particular, he worked on shoeing horses, fashioning tools and making wagon rims.
The tour ends with a display of general information about the town, including a photo overlooking Freedom Village around 1900 with locations labeled; a list of other Freedom-area businesses at the time located outside the village; points of innovation in town at the turn of the century; and a graph of population by the decade in Freedom.
Buttrick attributes the nine-decade decline following the Civil War to the spread of the automobile and transportation accessibility, but mostly to the construction of the Route 25 bypass, which saw less traffic come through Freedom and hurt businesses, many of which left the town.
However, he noted a significant population increase since the 1970s, when people fleeing high prices in the cities bought up vacant historic homes and businesses for decent prices.
Upon departing, visitors receive a tour map of Freedom Village with a list of places mentioned in the exhibit and their specific locations for a sort of scavenger hunt. Although some buildings are no longer standing, labeled historic images fill the back of the map to give a better sense of place.
Buttrick mentioned how much the village has changed in appearance over time.
“Most of the residents that come in here are just amazed, and what they always tell me is, ‘We had no idea,’” Buttrick said of the changes brought by years, such as buildings razed, new buildings constructed, and the increase of trees and vegetation.
He adds: “Especially when they see the image on the map when you’re looking back across the bridge, because it doesn’t look anything like that because the E.I Towle building is no longer there. It’s hard to imagine what it would have been like and how different it was.”
In addition to the exhibition on historical businesses, the society also has “Celebrating 50 Years of Freedom Artists 1970-2020” in another part of the society’s buildings.
This collection includes paintings of local artists, some living and some not, on various subjects hanging on the walls of two rooms.
Artists featured include Peg Scully, Terri Brooks, Elizabeth Acton, Barbara McEvoy, Nancy Essex, Laura Thomson, Gary Hecktner, Ian Marshall, Alice Macy Miller and Sarah Tabor.
According to the website, the goal of the art exhibit, coordinated by John Shipman, is “not only to educate today’s visitors about Freedom’s painters over the last 50 years, but to make sure that 100 years from now residents will know who they were and what their artistry looked like.”
The Freedom Historical Society recently marked its 54th year as a registered non-profit organization, composed entirely of volunteers and supported by membership dues and donations.
For more information, go to freedomhistoricalsociety.org.
