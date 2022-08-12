FREEDOM — “Why go out of town to buy goods?” states the advertisement from the E.I. Towle & Co. general store from around 1904.

While the idea might seem laughable to Freedom residents today, who have to drive 10 or more miles just to go grocery shopping, at the turn of the 20th century, locals could turn to the general stores, bank, cobbler’s shop and other businesses right in town to meet all of their needs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.