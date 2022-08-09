LANCASTER — Jurors in the Coos County Superior Court on Tuesday found truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty after 11 days of testimony of all 15 charges in the fatal crash that killed seven members of the Jarhead Motorcycle Club three years ago.

Killed in the June 21, 2019, crash on Route 2 in Randolph were Albert Mazza, 59, of Lee, Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, Rhode Island; Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, Mass.; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord; and Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington.

