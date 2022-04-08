CONWAY — The Zeb’s General Store Charitable Fund recently made a donation of $2,000 to the Mt. Washington Valley Bicycling Club in the name of the late Rick Hardy.
Hardy of Needham, Mass., was struck and killed by a car on March 8 while on a training ride in North Carolina.
He was a good friend and fellow cyclist of Peter Edwards, co-owner of Zeb’s General Store.
“Rick was a part of several rides we did with my biking friends here in the valley,” Edwards said. “Our favorite ride was what we called The Tour De Notch, where we biked two notches in one day.
“Rick was also a frequent participant in the Crank the Kanc race organized by the Mt. Washington Valley Bicycling Club. His passing is a tremendous tragedy, and he would be very pleased to know that this contribution is going to an organization that he touched so many times,” Edwards added.
The MWV Bicycling Club promotes safe cycling and fosters youth cycling with educational programs and events. One of their major events is the 13th annual Kid’s Bike Safety Day to be held on May 7 at Story Land in Glen.
During the event, children’s bicycles are inspected to ensure proper operation; safety education is offered by local police; and fun events take place throughout the park. Club members set up stations to teach proper riding habits while providing a training course for safe bike handling.
Each year, the MWV Bicycling Club also provides 100-150 free bike helmets to children, and many of these are distributed at Kid’s Bike Safety Day.
“We are extremely thankful to the Zeb’s Charitable Fund for this donation,” stated Ellin Booras, vice president of the club and one the directors of the MWV Bicycling Club.
“This money will be used to help fund our Kid’s Bike Safety Day as well as the many programs we sponsor to fulfill our mission to promote safe cycling, unite cyclists, and foster youth cycling throughout the Mount Washington Valley,“ she added.
For more information on Kid’s Bike Safety Day and the Mt. Washington Valley Bicycling Club, go to mwvbicyclingclub.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.