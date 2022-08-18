CONWAY —The Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment held a public hearing at town hall Wednesday on whether the mural of baked goods atop Leavitt’s Country Bakery, created as a class project by Kennett High art students last spring, should be considered signage. If so, it would need a variance as it doesn’t comply with zoning.
Approximately 32 people attended the hearing, and it was televised by Valley Vision Channel 3.
The first action taken by the ZBA was for the board to unanimously uphold the determination by Assistant Building Inspector Jeremy Gibbs that the mural constitutes a sign under the definition of a sign under town zoning.
The board also agreed with Gibbs that it exceeds the town’s sign ordinance size regulations.
Board members were John Colbath (chair), Andy Chalmers (vice chair), Luigi Bartolomeo, Richard Pierce and Jonathan Hebert.
Gibbs had told Leavitt’s co-owner Sean Young he could request that the board appeal his decision and also said if that failed, Young, who with wife Kristin bought Leavitt’s in May 2021, could seek a variance to allow the sign.
The mural painted by students in Olivia Benesh’s KHS class depicts a sun rising behind muffins and other treats sold by Leavitt’s, which are meant to resemble the mountain landscape. Since Leavitt’s sells those items, Gibbs determined the mural constitutes a sign, even though no words appear on the mural.
Colbath, explained the ZBA’s job is to enforce how the ordinance was written, despite their personal feelings. He added that Young could work to change the ordinance via town meeting vote and explained the process to undertake that task.
He also suggested to Kennett High Principal Kevin Carpenter — who was among present — that perhaps the school could study that process as a students’ civics class project.
Several parents and others argued the mural was never intended to be a sign and that they feared that students’ enthusiasm for positive change would be affected were the board to rule that the sign was illegal.
Kristin Groves, a mother of two Kennett students, including a daughter who although was not part of the mural creation was supportive of the project, spoke for many when she urged the board to support the students.
“My daughter was really excited (about the project). We actually went to Leavitt’s to watch the day they put it up,” said Groves.
“I’m not here to comment on whether this piece is a mural, a sign, or something else entirely,” she said, adding, “I would hope that the outcome of this meeting is one that allows and encourages both students and teachers to continue to feel empowered to work collaboratively with agencies outside of the public school and to know they live in a community where they and their work are valued, and where art is valued.”
Veteran board member Bartolomeo, a retired architect, shared his view at the outset of the discussion that the town’s definition of what constitutes a sign leaves a lot to be desired.
“The question is not is this too big? The question is: is it a sign?” said Bartolomeo, reading the town’s definition of a sign, and then adding that local attorney Randy Cooper in the past said the ordinance as written is “constitutionally vague.”
“Randy Cooper, (of Cooper Cargill Chant of North Conway), who is a brilliant legal mind, has called this very definition unconstitutionally vague. And I agree with him,” Bartolomeo told Young.
Young said, “I think if you’re saying the sign does nothing other than propose a commercial transaction, that’s definitely not what the kids did because they designed the whole thing. “They weren’t proposing any kind of commercial transaction or any help for that. I think when you look at the 1,100 comments we received on Facebook, along with all the support here, I really just think that town should consider that the ordinance should be more in line with the First Amendment and the definition of what commercial sign is,” he said.
After the 5-0 vote to uphold Gibbs’ decision, the board took up the variance request. However, Young said that he was not prepared to argue on behalf of the variance that night, so Hebert suggested that he ask to continue the hearing to Sept. 21 so he could better prepare for the variance request.
Young accepted that suggestion, leading Hebert to make a motion to continue the meeting. The board voted 4-1 to extend the hearing, with Hebert, vice chair Andy Chalmers, Colbath and Richard Pierce voting in favor while Bartolomeo voted against.
Based on Leavitt’s 1,328-square-foot building, their total square footage for signage is 83.38 square feet.
Gibbs had told Young that they could seek the variance for a 95-square-foot wall sign because he had determined the artwork to be a wall sign. He told the Sun the town’s zoning ordinance allows 22 square feet based on the floor space of the building so they would need the variance for the additional 72.87 square feet.
Under section §190-20.F.(3)(a) of the town’s zoning ordinance, a sign is defined as “any device, fixture, placard, structure or attachment thereto that uses color, form, graphic, illumination, symbol, or writing to advertise, announce the purpose of, or identify the purpose of a person or entity, or to communicate information of any kind to the public, whether commercial or non-commercial. Any portion of any awning, either freestanding or attached to a structure decorated with any sign element either attached or part thereof, shall be considered wall signs.”
“Randy Cooper also said a law has to be reasonable, and I don’t think this is reasonable here,” said Bartolomeo.
