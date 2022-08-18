CONWAY —The Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment held a public hearing at town hall Wednesday on whether the mural of baked goods atop Leavitt’s Country Bakery, created as a class project by Kennett High art students last spring, should be considered signage. If so, it would need a variance as it doesn’t comply with zoning.

Approximately 32 people attended the hearing, and it was televised by Valley Vision Channel 3.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.