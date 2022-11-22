CONWAY — The Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment at their monthly meeting Nov. 16 denied by a 5-0 vote a request for a rehearing by the owner of Leavitt’s Country Bakery regarding its oversized sign/mural.
Leavitt’s owner Sean Young, had filed a request for a rehearing to allow him to keep on top the bakery the 95-square-foot mural of baked goods created by Kennett High art students last spring.
The mural was deemed a sign exceeding size regulations under the town’s sign ordinance.
Voting against the rehearing request were ZBA chair/Conway Selectman John Colbath, vice chair Andy Chalmers, Luigi Bartolomeo, Jon Hebert and Richard Pierce.
Colbath read the motion for a rehearing and explained that the request had to be based on whether there was new evidence not available at the time of the hearing or that the board had made a technical error.
Colbath polled the board on the five-page brief. Chalmers said, “I did not see any technical errors or information that was not available at the time.”
Bartolomeo said, “I read the whole thing and came to the same conclusion.”
Colbath then spoke, saying, I am in total agreement (with what Bartolomeo said).”
Pierce said, “I didn’t see anything.”
Hebert said, “I have no issue and see nothing that would change.”
Colbath then said, “For the public record, it was a very well-written brief based on the findings of facts pertaining to the variance and it appears there was nothing new in this nor does it appear we made a technical error.”
He then asked for a motion, which was made by Chalmers, seconded by Bartolomeo. The vote without comment was unanimous, with 5 no’s on a rehearing. Colbath said the applicant could next appeal to Carroll County Superior Court.
Contacted Monday, Young said he hasn’t decided whether to appeal to Carroll Country Superior Court.
“It’s on hold for this week as we prepare pies for the people for Thanksgiving,” he said.
Young attended the ZBA meeting and although his request was the first agenda item, he stayed the entire four hours as the board addressed other requests for variances because he told the Sun he wanted to see how the board went about making its determinations.
Young filed his request for a rehearing Oct. 20 through his attorney John M. Crabbs II of Cooper Cargill Chant of North Conway.
In his appeal, Young requested the ZBA grant the motion for a rehearing and “upon rehearing, reverse the previous decision of this board, and the requested variance from the Conway Zoning Ordinance.”
The ZBA on Sept. 21 unanimously denied Young’s request for a variance for the mural. The denial followed a decision at the ZBA’s Aug. 17 meeting when it upheld a determination by Assistant Building Inspector Jeremy Gibbs that the mural of baked goods and mountaintops, though it had no words, was a non-conforming wall sign and exceeded size restrictions.
Gibbs in August said the artwork measured about 4 by 26 feet or 95 square feet.
Young with wife Kristin purchased Leavitt’s in June 2021. They also own Premier Home Store of North Conway.
In the appeal, they argued that the variance would not be contrary to the public interest or to the spirit of the ordinance; that granting the variance would do substantial injustice; that the variance would not diminish property values; and that literal enforcement of the ordinance would result in unnecessary hardship.
Young said he 1,000 comments on Facebook, 95 percent of which were in support. Public support was also shown at both hearings, with approximately 35 people attending the second one.
But the ZBA ruled that “the public interest is to uphold the sign ordinance” and that “the spirit of the ordinance is what the town has given (the ZBA) to deal with.”
