sean young

Leavitt's Country Bakery owner Sean Young says he hasn't decided whether to appeal the decision to Carroll County Superior Court. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment at their monthly meeting Nov. 16 denied by a 5-0 vote a request for a rehearing by the owner of Leavitt’s Country Bakery regarding its oversized sign/mural.

Leavitt’s owner Sean Young, had filed a request for a rehearing to allow him to keep on top the bakery the 95-square-foot mural of baked goods created by Kennett High art students last spring.

