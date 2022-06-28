CONWAY — If and when people are charged for parking in North Conway Village, the yellow parking stickers that town residents and property owners have been using to park without being charged at local recreation sites won't cover any metered spots at places like Schouler Park.
Meanwhile, the town manager admits that the rec site parking program was merely a "beta test" prior to going full bore into North Conway.
Incoming Town Manager John Eastman and Department of Public Works Director Andrew Smith briefed selectmen last week about plans to have paid parking in North Conway Village, sites to be determined.
The town instituted a paid parking program two summers ago at popular canoe and kayak put-in spots at Davis Park, First Bridge and Smith Eastman Landing. Conway and Albany residents/property owners can park without charge if they buy a $5 sticker. Everyone else has to pay $20 per day or by the hour in the case of Smith Eastman. Conway Lake is restricted to sticker holders only with no pay option.
Now, selectmen are considering charging as much as $2 per hour to park in North Conway. The method of payment could be at kiosks or by using a phone app.
Following the discussion, the Sun asked about local workers in North Conway Village and where they would park if the metered spots are activated.
"That's what those controversial yellow stickers are for," retorted Selectman John Colbath, but he was corrected by several other people who said that was wrong.
Last Thursday, the Sun reached out for more information from Eastman and current Town Manager Tom Holmes, who is retiring come August.
Asked by text to confirm the yellow stickers wouldn't cover parking in North Conway, Eastman replied, "U are correct. Stickers are only for recreation site parking."
Asked why that is, he replied, "They (rec site and North Conway Village paid parking) are two different programs."
A public hearing on the North Conway parking program has been scheduled for July 12. The time and location are yet to be determined.
Holmes had a somewhat different take on how paid parking could happen in North Conway Village. Asked if yellow stickers would be used there, Holmes said, "All those decisions have yet to be made, but probably not."
If Holmes had his way, there would be paid parking on White Mountain Highway and Norcross Circle only and the HEB, Depot Road and Whitaker lots would be used for workforce parking with "an alternative sticker arrangement."
There have been discussions, he said, about what to do about local employees and residents. "I assume the selectmen will want to be as fair as possible about that," he said.
Holmes added the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce was pushing for this a couple years ago. He said the town wanted to do a beta test with the rec sites first.
"The town needs to look at alternative sources of revenue if they want to have any meaningful effect on property taxes," said Holmes.
"You're not going to cut your budget to lower property taxes because every line item has a constituency, and is a necessity to somebody," he said.
