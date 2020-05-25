BARTLETT — Joe Yahna looks forward “to connecting with kids on a daily basis” an additional year as the principal of Josiah Bartlett Elementary School after the Bartlett School Board voted to extend his contract.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Yahna's second year at the helm did not go the way he'd planned — but he is embracing remote learning, attending countless meetings over the internet and putting in long days, all with a smile.
That sort of dedication was rewarded when the school board voted unanimously 5-0 to extend Yahna’s contract through June 30, 2022, when it met by Zoom on May 5.
“Mr. Yahna has executed the responsibilities of his position, principal of the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School, in fine fashion,” Superintendent Kevin Richard wrote in his recommendation to the board.
The board voted unanimously to approve a salary of $86,151, excluding benefits for the 2020-21 school year.
“Joe has a good heart, he cares deeply and works his tail off,” Richard said in a phone interview Tuesday.
“Thank you for all your hard work,” board chairman Nancy Kelemen said after she and colleagues Rob Clark, Ivette Emery, Scott Grant and Andrew Light, approved Richard’s recommendation.
“I’ll second that,” Clark said. “You’re doing an incredible job in this, hopefully, temporary new normal.”
Yahna, 56, replied: “We’re all learning, and I think the teachers have been working very hard and sharing information with each other to say 'here's how we should do this' or 'here's how we can do this.'"
He added: “We are starting the planning for the transitions for all grade levels, but especially our incoming sixth-graders from Jackson and our exiting eighth-graders going to the high school.
"Summer programming is a big question mark," he said. "Right now we are looking at different models for how we will do that.”
Yahna said it’s been a quick two years since he took over the reins from Joe Voci, who helmed JBES for 23 years.
“I am enjoying the work and appreciate the opportunity to do it,” Yahna said by phone Wednesday.
“I think remote learning has given us a whole new way to learn and how we can improve and help students. My hope is that when we come out of this, that we can take what has worked well and implement it in some fashion.”
Yahna said he appreciated the support of the board and Richard.
“Things definitely haven’t gone has I had planned for this school year,” he said. “We’re going to be busy until June 15, when we end this year and determine where we start the next school year. We need to look at every day as an opportunity to connect to these children.”
Yahna, who was hired on a two-year contract on July 1, 2018, with a starting salary of $82,000, excluding benefits, would have had just one year remaining on that agreement. But the board, as it did with Voci in the past, likes to have its principal on a two-year contract.
Clark has asked in the past whether having a “rolling contract” is how the board has historically operated. Richard said the board likes that arrangement.
“This is how Bartlett has been doing it,” said Kelemen. “We support this, and (Yahna) is also supposed to give us some time if he decides to move on. He has it in his contract as to when he would let us know.
"With this, he at all times has a two-year contract," she said.
Yahna is working a 260-day year-round contract. Before becoming the principal, he taught science at the school for 21 years.
“I love what I’m doing, and am so lucky to have such a great team here. The staff has been working their tails off, they all care deeply about the children and this school,” he said.
