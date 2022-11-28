HAMPTON — On Monday at approximately 1:14 a.m., troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop A Barracks received reports of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 95 in the town of Seabrook.

Initial reports from concerned motorists indicated that the vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on Interstate 95 in the area of Exit 1. As troopers responded to the area, motorists continued to provide the New Hampshire State Police Communications Unit with updated locations of the vehicle and confirmed that the vehicle was continuing to travel in the wrong direction on the interstate approaching the area of the Hampton Toll Plaza in the Town of Hampton.

