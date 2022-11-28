HAMPTON — On Monday at approximately 1:14 a.m., troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop A Barracks received reports of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 95 in the town of Seabrook.
Initial reports from concerned motorists indicated that the vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on Interstate 95 in the area of Exit 1. As troopers responded to the area, motorists continued to provide the New Hampshire State Police Communications Unit with updated locations of the vehicle and confirmed that the vehicle was continuing to travel in the wrong direction on the interstate approaching the area of the Hampton Toll Plaza in the Town of Hampton.
In response to updated information provided by these concerned motorists, Peter Sankowich responded to the Hampton Toll Plaza along with officers from the North Hampton Police Department. As the vehicle approached the Hampton Toll Plaza, the vehicle continued traveling in a northerly direction through the southbound lanes of the open road toll section of the Hampton Toll Plaza at which time Sankowich and North Hampton police officers positioned their cruisers along the interstate and began utilizing emergency lighting and audible signals in an effort to bring the vehicle to a stop. Despite these initial efforts of Sankowich and the North Hampton Police Officers, the vehicle bypassed the cruisers and continued in the wrong direction on the interstate.
At this time, Sankowich positioned his cruiser alongside the vehicle at which time the vehicle still failed to yield. In an effort to prevent the vehicle from continuing to travel in the wrong direction toward oncoming traffic and to mitigate risk to public safety, Trooper Sankowich utilized his cruiser to make contact with the vehicle, thereafter guiding the vehicle into a cement Jersey barrier on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of the open road toll section, successfully bringing the vehicle to a stop. As a result of the contact, the cruiser sustained cosmetic damage and the vehicle involved sustained disabling damage, requiring the vehicle to be towed from the scene.
After the vehicle had been brought to a complete stop, troopers identified the vehicle as a 2010 Hyundai Sonata being operated by David Garriss, age 79, of Swampscott, Mass. During a subsequent on-scene investigation, troopers determined that Garriss was not injured but appeared disoriented and confused which contributed to his manner of operation.
As a precaution, Garriss and an elderly female passenger, the only two occupants in the vehicle, were transported to the Seabrook Emergency Room for examination.
As a result of this investigation, Garriss was charged with Negligent Driving and remained in the care of the Seabrook Emergency Room until arrangements could be made to contact family members.
While troopers investigated the scene and emergency personnel worked to remove the involved vehicle, one lane of the open road toll section of the Hampton Toll Plaza was closed for approximately 40 minutes.
State Police Troop A was assisted at the scene by the North Hampton Police Department, North Hampton Fire Department and Dave’s Garage.
All aspects of this incident remain under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on the interstate is asked to contact Trooper Sankowich by emailing peter.s.sankowich@dos.nh.gov or by calling police headquarters at (603) 223-4381.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.