CONWAY — A Freedom man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after he reportedly collided head-on with a pickup waiting at the stoplight near the Conway Public Library on Thursday
At about 8:10 p.m., Conway police got calls about a crash at the intersection of Route 16 and East Main Street, said Detective Sgt. Dominic Torch.
He said Officer Margaret Ready investigated “and was able to determine there was probable cause that Sean Ducker was under the influence and he was subsequently arrested,” said Torch, who said Ducker was released on personal recognizance.
Ducker, 27, was also charged with traffic device violation, which could be running a traffic light or ignoring traffic signs.
The white Ford Explorer that Ducker was driving collided with a red Chevrolet pickup driven by a man who identified himself as Kody Albert of Conway. Albert said he was stopped at the intersection, facing east to turn north onto Route 16 when the Ford Explorer plowed through the intersection heading west, drove onto the wrong side of road and collided head-on with his Silverado.
“He came screaming across the wrong side of the road,” pushing Albert’s truck back to just about where the median starts, Albert said.
“He just pushed my full-size truck that far back,” Albert told the Sun.
“I was going in town to get food, and I came to a stop at the red light,” he said. “He came across, coming from the opposite side, way across the median. He didn’t touch the brakes and hit me head-on at 40-50 mph.”
Other responding agencies were Carroll County Sheriff, Conway Fire and Conway Fire Ambulance.
No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
