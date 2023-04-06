angers

Steve Angers, owner of North Country Angler in North Conway, is seen outside his shop last August. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — A write-in campaign has been launched to land a three-year seat on the Conway Municipal Budget Committee for local businessman Steve Angers. Angers, who owns North Country Angler in North Conway, said Wednesday, he would “consider it an honor,” if he were to be elected.

Appearing on the ballot are incumbents Peter Donohoe and David Jensen along with Michael Lacey and Stephen Steiner the four open seats. Incumbent Jim LeFebvre is unopposed for the two-year seat. He previously held a three-year term.

