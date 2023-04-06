CONWAY — A write-in campaign has been launched to land a three-year seat on the Conway Municipal Budget Committee for local businessman Steve Angers. Angers, who owns North Country Angler in North Conway, said Wednesday, he would “consider it an honor,” if he were to be elected.
Appearing on the ballot are incumbents Peter Donohoe and David Jensen along with Michael Lacey and Stephen Steiner the four open seats. Incumbent Jim LeFebvre is unopposed for the two-year seat. He previously held a three-year term.
Ads have been running in the Sun, asking people to write in Angers for a three-year seat.
Cindy LeFebvre, the wife of Jim LeFebvre, is listed as the fiscal agent for the ad.
Angers, has been at all of the Conway School Board’s meetings since last August, when he offered to fill the seat being vacated by Jessica Whitelaw.
The seat was initially awarded to former board chair Joe Lentini, who fell short in his re-election bid last April, but due to a job posting mix-up, the process needed to begin anew.
Ultimately, the seat went to Mike DiGregorio, who was chosen by selectmen from a field of six candidates that included Angers, Michaela Clement, Jac Cuddy, Linda Burns and Gregory Stanley after the Conway School Board couldn’t come to a decision.
Selectman Steve Porter made the motion to appoint DiGregorio. He, John Colbath and Carl Thibodeau voted for DiGregorio. Mary Carey Seavey was opposed, and David Weathers abstained.
After meeting and talking with Angers, school board member Randy Davison said he probably would have voted for him for the school seat. Angers made it clear that he could not serve year-round with the summer and fall being his busiest time of the year with his business.
Angers has since attended every school board meeting, which has impressed current budgeteer LeFebvre.
“Based on what I’ve seen of the Steve Angers at the Conway School Board meetings, I think he’d be an exceptional budgeteer,” he told the Sun by phone Tuesday.
“I know he’s a fiscal conservative. Time-wise, the real commitment is from December to March, which would fit well for him,” LeFebvre said.
LeFebvre added: “Steve and I have talked, and I think he would be a very good addition to the budget committee. He does his homework. Not just on the school side but also at the town level, too. Just my personal opinion, with all of the recent changes taking place, I think things need to be tightened down a little bit at the town level.”
After the 10-day filing period expired for town and school offices on March 3, Angers was approached by LeFebvre.
“Jim asked me that if a write-in campaign was launched on my behalf, would I accept,” Angers said. “If this town thinks enough of my ability to do the job and elects me, I’ll serve — it would be an honor.”
Voting is scheduled to take place at the Conway Town Garage in Center Conway on Tuesday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
