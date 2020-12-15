CONWAY — The Conway School Board voted unanimously to begin winter sports seasons at Kennett High School and Kennett Middle Monday night. Practice started after school Tuesday for the Eagles.
Kennett High offers boys and girls basketball, unified basketball, ice hockey, boys and girls alpine skiing, cross-country skiing and ski jumping, and indoor track.
The middle school offers basketball, alpine and cross-country skiing.
The board’s 7-0 vote allows all winter sports to be reassessed every two weeks and will be offered provided schools have face-to-face learning.
“I’m really happy the board took this approach,” Larry Meader, varsity girls’ basketball coach at KHS, said by phone Tuesday. “I was hoping the board would let us start.”
He added: “We’ve been going for a while with (skills and drills) workouts with the future kind of unknown. Neal (Weaver, athletic director at Kennett High) and Colby (Locke, athletic trainer from Mountain Center Physical Therapy) have done such an incredible job making sure that we could safely start. I have a ton of confidence in them and the protocols we have in place.”
Among the protocols is masks must be worn at all times by the student-athletes and coaches, not only in practice but also in games.
Teams are broken up into small cohorts to maintain social distancing. Practices are in 90-minute blocks for the basketball teams with a 30-minute period between sessions to thoroughly clean the Peter Ames Gymnasium.
“There’s so much excitement among the girls to be able to play,” Meader said of the 28 girls out for basketball. “They all just want to be there. They’ve adjusted to mask-wearing. None of us are complaining. We’re all happy to be able to be here."
The school board’s co-curricular committee (Gredel Shaw, athletic coordinator at the middle school and transportation coordinator for SAU 9; Superintendent Kevin Richard; Kennett Middle School Principal Rick Biche; Kennett High Principal Kevin Carpenter; Weaver, teachers Holly Fougere and Jason Cicero, community members Julie Cummings and Michael Lane, filling in for John Eastman), was chaired by Dr. Michelle Capozzoli, who along with committee member Randy Davison sit on the school board, had voted unanimously Dec. 3 to recommend to the board to begin winter sports.
“Building upon the success of the fall, the recommendation is to slowly move to practice,” the committee said. “It is important for all coaches/teams to model safe practices (i.e., masks in photos, no team dinners)."
The committee also recommended that Capozzoli, Davison and Richard monitor the situation "and make decisions accordingly on a biweekly basis.”
Board Chairman Joe Lentini asked what would happen if the high school or middle school has to go to remote learning due to an increase in coronavirus cases.
“The general thought is that if we are in the building, then we will try to have sports, and if we're not in the building because of a COVID reason with students, where students are not in the building, then we would not be able to offer sports,” Weaver said during the three-hour Zoom meeting.
“It also may mean that a particular sport, depending upon what the situation is, may have to quarantine as well for a period of time, just like we would in typical face-to-face school,” Richard added.
Capozzoli and Weaver spoke about the importance of athletics to children.
“At the end of the day, the philosophy is that our kids are safer in school,” Capozzoli said. “They're safer exercising and their mental health. They need to be engaged, and we are going to do our best to engage them, whether it's in the classroom, or in the band, and whether it's on a ski slope or on the ice, we really need to do the best that we can to keep them moving forward.”
“We all have seen the importance of extracurricular activities to our students, families and community, and it was great to have the entire school board support the beginning of winter sports practice today,” Weaver said Tuesday.
He added: “The winter sports season will be a little more challenging because of the increased number of indoor sports teams and the protocols that we have in place to help keep everyone safe, but I feel that the fall season prepared us pretty well."
Board member Joe Mosca supported moving forward with the initial two weeks of practices.
“I have no problem moving forward into the practice phase,” he said, “and I would also like to say that in the minutes of the co-curricular, I was happy to see that the students and coaches will have masks on in photos. That was something that really bothered me in the paper when in the fall sports, there were a lot of photos with student-athletes closer than 6 feet, no masks.”
“There is going to be zero tolerance, they will be wearing masks,” Capozzoli said, adding, “I think that the stakes are a lot higher going into the winter, and we are going to have to be a lot more vigilant."
Under the phased-in approach, games would not take place until the second week in January, with the Kennett teams playing a regionalized schedule, much like in the fall.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association had an open tournament last fall for multiple sports with everyone making the playoffs and initially playing in a regionalized cluster in the opening rounds of post-season play.
