CHOCORUA — “Summertime and the living is easy” is a well-known phrase. But what about winter? Sheldon Perry has another phrase: “Summer gives you its love. In winter, you have to go out and earn it!”
On Saturday, Feb. 12, from noon-3 p.m,, join Chocorua Lake Conservancy for a Winter Camping Expo at 191 Great Hill Road, just above Tamworth Village.
Dedicated winter campers Geoff Burke, Dave Evans and Sheldon Perry will share what they’ve learned about winter camping, trekking and seasonal trapping and hunting, and offer a show-and-tell of traditional heated tents and trekking toboggans.
Hot drinks and warm soups will be available around the campfire. Come when you like and enjoy the company of friends and neighbors out-of-doors, ask questions, and share your own winter camping stories.
Parking is very limited. If able, please park in one of the public lots in Tamworth Village and take a brief (.3-mile), scenic, winter “hike” up Great Hill Road to Sheldon’s, the first house on the left after the Remick Museum fields.
A shuttle will also be available from the lot behind the Tamworth Town Offices at noon and again at 1:30 p.m. Dress for the outdoor weather, and bring a mask if going inside the tents.
This event is free. Please register by Monday, Feb. 7, at bit.ly/CLC-expo so there is soup for everyone. Storm, rain or wind date will be Feb. 13.
Here are the presenters:
• Sheldon Perry grew up in a family whose love of skiing fostered the love of the mountains which led to five summers working for the AMC’s hut system. As a parent of two children, it was easy to turn to camping as exciting mini-adventures. These experiences culminated in a passion to spend even more time in the woods and to help preserve and protect them for generations to come.
Winter camping required obtaining new equipment and greater knowledge, which was exciting. All the hard work necessary to make it happen? Priceless.
Want to read more about Sheldon’s winter camping experiences? Go to bit.ly/perry-camping.
• Dave Evans was raised in Lexington, Mass., and Jackson. In 1973, he left New England, intending to build a cabin in the woods and live close to nature.
He had the good fortune to spend 10 years in a remote area, on the Yukon River, in interior Alaska.
Evans learned how to build log cabins, hunt, fish, trap, raise and use a dog team, and camp out, as needed, summer and winter, from 90 degrees to 50 below. Later, Dave was hired by the National Park Service, first as a patrol ranger on the Yukon, later in other capacities, in other parks, in Alaska and Arizona. After retirement, he returned to New Hampshire and currently lives in Madison.
• Known in these parts as the master builder of Chocorua Boatworks, Geoffrey Burke’s expertise in boat-building (steam bending, in particular) made him the perfect instructor to lead myriad classes in toboggan building.
Burke is also known for being a edge tool sharpener, skills he has employed well in the use and handling of axes — the instructor of the instructors for the USFS. This is just the beginning of his outdoor knowledge.
This event is one in a series of Chocorua Lake Conservancy programs held throughout the year to encourage people of all ages to enjoy Chocorua Lake and the trails and woods that surround it, and to learn more about the natural world we inhabit.
The CLC is a volunteer-led, non-profit land trust founded in 1968 to protect the scenic and natural resources of the Chocorua Lake Basin and surrounding area.
The CLC is committed to providing convenient and attractive public access to Chocorua Lake and trails on nearby conservation lands for visitors and local residents.
For more information, go to chocorualake.org.
