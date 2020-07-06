BARTLETT — Bartlett Rec got 1,000 views for its Hellen Hayes Virtual Fourth of July parade. The votes are in and the winners are: BIKES: Lily Jeffery, $25; Julie & Evelyn White, $20; Julia White, $15; Evelyn White $10. CARS: Lloyd Chandler (above) and Lori Stern/ Patch, $25 each; Cassie Gilmore, $20; Lloyd Chandler No. 9 and No. 8, $15 each; Umberger $10, ANIMALS: Tilly and Honeybun (above), Joyce Maher, $25; Tilly and her pups, Joyce Maher, $20; WALKERS: Chandler. $25; Cassie Gilmore, $20; Rebekah Wyman and Chandler VFW, $15 each; Carroll County Democrats, $10; Wyman Chandler and Chandler, $5 each. FLOATS: Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen, $150; Jennifer McCracken Children, $100; The Gilmores, $75; The McCrackens, $50; Jennifer McCracken, $25; Mt. Washington Valley Band, $25.
To see a video of the winners, find Bartlett Bara on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.