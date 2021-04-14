CONWAY — Following Tuesday's vote, the project to replace all 511 windows at Kennett High School will begin this summer and be completed the following summer of 2022, Conway school officials said Wednesday.
The Conway School Board hopes to pay for the entire project with federal funds, which means it won't be seeking a five-year bond after all.
Voters Tuesday overwhelmingly supported Article 2 on the school warrant, which sought $1,186,345 to replace the windows at the high school.
The article, designed originally as a bond request, required 60 percent support for passage. It passed 1,084-374, or by 74.35 percent.
While meeting Monday via Zoom, the school board voted unanimously to award the bid for the project to Lockheed Window Corp. of Burrillville, R.I. on the condition that Article 2 passed.
Superintendent Kevin Richard learned recently that the school district can use part of the $1,979,541 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund for the windows.
He earmarked $650,000 for the project and had to submit a grant request to the state Department of Education outlining intent for the money. On April 6, DOE OK'd the request.
“We’ll make the connection with (Lockheed), and it’s now a matter of getting things lined up and started," Richard said Wednesday. "I imagine we’ll be signing the documents soon.”
Richard anticipates work starting in late summer. “I think a likely timeline is late July or early August."
The board had learned in June that the windows were falling apart and need to be replaced. It hired Gale Associates, a consulting engineer firm from Bedford, for $70,000 to assist on the project.
Jim Hill, director of administrative services for SAU 9, reminded the school board at a special meeting April 7 that Gale had said in February that "only 20 percent of this work is going to be done between now and this winter because they technically don't even have the contract yet.
“All they're going to do is basically the library and some windows in the cafeteria, basically areas where students aren't going to be because they won't have the windows in until probably September-ish,” Hill said.
The rest of the work would take place while students are gone during the summer of 2022. He said Lockheed would be paid only as the work is completed. "We're not fronting any money for this,” Hill said.
Richard said with additional ESSER III funding, Conway would be in line to receive an additional $3 million, with a portion of those funds helping pay off the $1,186,345 tab for the project.
“The hope is that we will get the ESSER 3 money at that point," Richard said, "and hopefully finish the project."
He added: "A worst-case scenario would be you'd have to take potentially $450,000 out of the maintenance trust fund (to finish the project).”
School board chair Joe Lentini said: “If we use this first chunk ($650,000 of ESSER 2 funds), we would not need the second chunk of money until well into 2022."
He asked Richard in what time frame they would find out about the ESSER 3 funds.
Richard responded: “I think you're probably looking at at least two months out before we know exactly what that'll be.”
He added: “I would say summertime at the latest.”
On Wednesday, Richard was confident the board would not need to seek a bond.
“The plan will be to exhaust the ESSER 2 money, which should get us at least through a year, and hopefully, we can use the ESSER 3 allocation to complete the project. I would say, by the fall, the board will have a direction of how to go. The worst-case again would be to use capital reserve funds, which means it doesn’t cost us any new money,” Richard said.
The board invited eight businesses to take part in the bidding process to replace all 511 windows. Just two submitted proposals. Lockheed Window Corp. and Cherry Hill Glass Company of Branford, Conn., submitted bid proposals by the Feb. 26 deadline.
Lockheed came in below the $1.3 million that the board had originally thought the project would cost, at $1,186,345.
Cherry Hill submitted a bid of $1,425,000.
Richard said that Gale Associates has done at least 10 projects with Lockheed.
“They've had a really good relationship with them in terms of quality of work in the process,” he said.
