CAMPTON — Much-needed rainfall received within the last week in New Hampshire has not been enough to significantly decrease the risk of wildfires statewide and officials from the N.H. Forest Protection Bureau and the N.H. Fire Marshal’s Office are reminding everyone to avoid behaviors that can contribute to the start and the spread of wildfires.
Gov. Chris Sununu's proclamation issued Sept. 24 restricting fires and banning smoking in or near woodlands remains in effect until further notice.
“It is important to note that even with elevated drought conditions persistent statewide, daily fire danger assessments will continue to fluctuate with changing weather conditions,” said Chief Steven Sherman, N.H. Forest Protection Bureau. “This fluctuation — which at times could drop to moderate or even low — should not be interpreted to mean that the effects of drought on wildfire potential have been eliminated.
“Daily fire danger assessments, which the public is most likely to see posted outside of local fire departments, are a rating of the potential for fires to ignite, spread and require suppression action on a given day. The current fire restrictions imposed at the state level must remain in effect to protect the state’s citizens and natural resources until the drought conditions improve reducing the threat of wildfire,” said Sherman.
“The elements that make fall in New Hampshire so enjoyable – leaves changing, crisp air and dozens of great outdoor activities – unfortunately can all increase the possibility of wildfires,” said N.H. Fire Marshal Paul Parisi. “As we all transition to a new season, one thing that doesn’t change is that every one of us needs to practice good wildfire prevention habits.”
Ninety percent of wildfires in New Hampshire result from human causes.
The Forest Protection Bureau and the Fire Marshal’s Office ask all residents and visitors to:
• Consult with your local Forest Fire Warden regarding fire permit requirements, weather conditions and open burning restrictions before kindling a fire.
• Watch for sparks and embers that might be drawn away from your campfire into surrounding grass, leaves or the air.
• Properly dispose of woodstove ash, making sure all materials are extinguished and placed in a metal container with a secured lid.
• Wait until burn permits are being issued before burning any debris from fall yard cleanup;
• Extinguish all smoking materials completely.
• Check with your local fire department before using fireworks;
• Help firefighters by conserving water, including not watering lawns and gardens, allowing cars to remain unwashed, and refraining from hosing down driveways and sidewalks.
In New Hampshire, fire permits are required for all open outdoor burning, which includes campfires and bonfires. Statewide burn restrictions remain in effect.
For more information, go to nhfirepermit.com.
