OSSIPEE — Incumbent Republican state Rep. Jonathan Smith is facing challenge from Democrat Pat Pustell at the polls Nov. 8 for a seat as Carroll County's District 5 representative.
Due to the 2020 Census, the N.H. political Districts will have changed. Those elected to non state or county wide offices in November will serve in the new districts starting in December or January depending on the office.
District 5 currently represents Brookfield, Effingham, Ossipee, Wakefield and have three seats. At present District 5 is represented by Lino Avellani, Bill Nelson (R-Brookfield) and Smith. After the election District 5 will represent Ossipee alone and have one seat. — Daymond Steer
Pat Pustell
I am running because extremists are trying to take over New Hampshire and turn it into a libertarian utopia — meaning no government, no Social Security, no Medicare and no vaccines, even for deadly diseases like polio and measles. No public schools either.
Ossipee incumbents Jonathan Smith and Glenn Cordelli co-sponsored a bill that would have abolished the Governor Wentworth School District. Think of the havoc it would cause families across our town. At the same time these “libertarians” want to take control of women’s bodies. They must be stopped. Statewide, our clean water is under threat from massive out-of-state landfill companies hellbent on turning New Hampshire into Massachusetts’ dump. Our drinking water, lakes and rivers are at risk. As Ossipee’s Clean Water candidate, I will fight to protect them all.
What qualities will make you a productive state rep?
I have years of experience in local government and civic groups: Ossipee Public Library Board of Trustees Chairman, Board Member of Friends of Constitution Park, Water Testing “Citizen Scientist” for GMCG, Chairman of the Ossipee Democrats, active in my homeowners association, etc. So I know what issues are important to folks who live in Ossipee, where my husband Bob and I have lived for 18 years. I will listen to my neighbors and will not be taking marching orders from distant special interest groups.
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing N.H.?
Everyone I speak with, including young workers, families and the elderly, says affordable housing is Ossipee’s and the county’s most pressing need. Carroll County owns 88 acres right here in Ossipee which is centrally located to a majority of the county’s 19 towns. Let’s look at the possibility of building mixed income housing right on the property and do a structural and financial assessment to see how the old nursing home might work into some public/private development mix.
If Joe Biden were the Democratic nominee for president in 2024 would you support him?
During his entire political life, perhaps because of his speech impairment, President Biden has been underestimated, much to the peril of his opponents. He said he would get us out of Afghanistan and he did. Even many Republicans (ask the folks in Florida) think climate issues have to be addressed. Biden and the Democrats delivered the largest legislation ever to confront those issues. Computer chips were made everywhere but in the USA, putting us at great risk. He passed bipartisan legislation that will bring chip building back to the USA. He fought to get health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. Of course, he brought us out of the pandemic with the greatest job growth in history, including a major bill that addresses repairing our failing infrastructure — and thanks to Biden, rural New Hampshire will finally have high speed broadband. So to reframe the question: Am I happy that I supported him in the 2020 election? Yes!
Jonathan Smith
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing N.H.?
The most important issue facing New Hampshire is the crushing inflation that people are feeling every day from food, gasoline, heating oil, propane and electricity. The basics of everyday life are unaffordable due to the disastrous federal policies.
What qualities will make you a productive state rep?
Analyzing each bill and putting the constitution and people first in every piece of legislation that is voted on.
What do you think should be done with the former county nursing home building?
A thorough analysis of the needs of the county and the cost to the taxpayer. There has to be a balance, so everyone is a benefactor.
If Donald Trump is the Republican nominee for president in 2024, would you support him?
If the people chose President Trump to be the Republican nominee, I would support the policies not the personality. This country would not be in the current state of disaster if his policies were still in place.
