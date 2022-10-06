OSSIPEE — Incumbent Republican state Rep. Jonathan Smith is facing challenge from Democrat Pat Pustell at the polls Nov. 8 for a seat as Carroll County's District 5 representative. 

Due to the 2020 Census, the N.H. political Districts will have changed. Those elected to non state or county wide offices in November will serve in the new districts starting in December or January depending on the office. 

