OSSIPEE — The Whittier Covered Bridge installation project should be done by the end of the year, Ossipee's town administrator told selectmen Monday. However, a citizen attending the meeting is afraid the federal funds used will give Washington too much leverage over the town.
The bridge has been closed since 2008.
The town-owned bridge sits off Nudd Road, which is off Route 25. When it was in service, it spanned the Bearcamp River.
If put back, it would connect Nudd with Covered Bridge Road, off Route 16.
In addition to providing a short cut, the bridge is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Signed into law by President Joe Biden in March 2021, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act is meant to help communities and businesses get past the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout. The town of Ossipee was awarded $460,000 in federal funds, some it from the Rescue Plan.
The bridge project cost about $1.9 million, with $785,000 coming from the federal funds, about $900,000 from the state and $230,000 from the town, which includes $130,000 from the Rescue Plan.
Last year, CPM Constructors of Freeport Maine, was awarded the job.
On Monday, Town Administrator Matt Sawyer said: "The project is going well, it's on schedule and, knock on wood, it still should get finished this year/
"There's some some work that they can't do until the seasonal low water in June or July. But we're approaching that rapidly now."
In early May, Sawyer said workers were clearing trees and creating areas of flat ground to work from. "We are extremely excited and continue to be bullish on this project coming to conclusion in the fall," said Sawyer.
Not everyone is so eager. Reisdent Robert Bowie during public comment expressed concerns about taking the Rescue Plan funds for the bridge and worried the town could be subject to fines if the work isn't done according to federal dictates.
"At this point, I think a lot of us townspeople, we don't want to kind of deal with this situation," he said. "If we haven't touched the FEMA money yet, I think a lot of people in this town would vote to give it back."
A man in the audience shouted, "Here, here!" after Bowie spoke.
Selectmen's chair Jonathan Smith said no FEMA money is involved with the bridge.
Ossipee resident and budget committee member Dallas Emery,replied to Smith by saying Bowie meant Rescue Plan money, and Bowie nodded in agreement.
Bowie then expressed concern that the World Health Organization will push for gun control and said the official story about the school shooting in Texas "doesn't add up."
Bowie was not the only person to speak against FEMA. A man who introduced himself as Cohen said he is an Air Force veteran and pastor who had to step away from his church. He urged town officials to be cautious about signing agreements with FEMA, saying the Federal Emergncy Management Agency bought "a lot, a lot" of coffins and runs "containment camps."
He also seemed to have an issue with the American Bar Association and asked lawyers to renounce their bar membership and contact him. Cohen walked out of the meeting without explaining how the lawyers were supposed to reach him.
Asked about Bowie's fears about federal funds, Sawyer in an email said the Rescue Plan money has to be committed by 2024 and expended by 2026. He said the town has plenty of time to spend it. He said any money that is not used on the bridge will go to fund general municipal operations and will ultimately reduce taxes.
"I am not aware of a fine, although I don’t doubt that there could be for unused funds," said Sawyer, adding, "We feel it’s a non-issue as we have a plan."
