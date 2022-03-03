Conquering her fears, that's what, and having a great time doing it!
By Monika Aggarwal, special to The Conway Daily Sun
CONWAY — When my New York City backpacking friends first asked me to join them for the four-day Backcountry Ski festival, I was not sure it was a good fit. “Would a petite Indian woman with amateur skiing skills feel OK in a macho outdoor-sports mecca like North Conway?” I wondered.
But I began to warm to the idea after checking out the festival website, which listed many different workshops for both beginner and advanced skiers. One caught my eye: Adventure Journalism/Photography/Videography, led by writer Mark Synnott in collaboration with photographer Joe Klementovich and videographer Thom Pollard.
After a seven-hour drive from New York City and a good night’s sleep (we stayed at a friend's house in North Conway), I woke up to falling snow, ready to meet the group. I was not thinking much but excited to see what will come out of it. I could immediately gather that the instructors meant business.
The warm atmosphere of the room melted all my doubts as the group started introducing themselves. I could feel the instructors valued the participants’ time and wanted to help us hone our skill set.
As I listened to Synnott’s story of how he came to be a writer (and New York Times bestselling author), something in me shifted, and I knew I wanted to write. I joined the Journalism team. And, then began the drill, just like how it is done in real life. We had teams — photographers (Mike, Mirika and Patrick), videographer (Jeff) and writers (Madeline and myself, Monika).
Teams were busy brainstorming ideas about the topics, agendas and the final piece to pitch to the editor of The Conway Daily Sun. This was my chance to see if writing was truly something I might be good at. As an actuary, I can explore writing for actuarial magazines or someday even do a book.
There was no sign of my remembering I was an Asian woman surrounded by an all-white group — just a group going after their passions and making the most of this opportunity. I felt welcomed, open and free.
Processing my warm experience, I ventured out to see how the experience went with other people of color visiting the area.
First on my list was Tanush Jagdish, a Ph.D candidate at Harvard, who was in Conway for the Mountain Guide Mentorship course led by Synnott and John Sidik.
Jagdish grew up in India and came to the U.S. for school. He got interested in skiing at Harvard. So, he and a friend posted an ad on the Mountain Project website to look for local skiing buddies to show them the ropes. To his disappointment, his friend (who is white) got a half-dozen responses right away, while Jagdish got none even after after a month.
Finally, he found support from Jeff, a local climber who has a girlfriend who is a woman of color. Jeff could empathize with how difficult it can be to find buddies in this sport, having experienced it second handily through his girlfriend.
With Jeff’s support, Tanush found out how much he loved the sport and is in his second year of skiing. This experience made him realize how much this industry could benefit from a guide of color, which made him interested in becoming a guide himself. So he enrolled in Synnott’s mentorship program.
On a free afternoon, I came across Rajnikant Patel, from Valley Food & Beverage Mini Mart, a family owned convenience store in North Conway. As I and photographer Mike Bresnen stood waiting to talk to Patel during a rush hour, I noticed the customers greeting him warmly.
He later explained that his family has owned this business for close to 30 years, and he feels “very peaceful, and people are friendly here.”
He said a lot of his customers are locals but the visitors keep him busy throughout the year.
He said he didn’t ski but his daughter is taking lessons at school and goes to Cranmore to ski with her friends, which he wholeheartedly encourages.
Later, at the live music and happy hour event organized by the festival at Ledge brewery, I met Zachary McCarthy, the founder of Inclusive Ski Touring, a non-profit focused on introducing more people to the sport at little to no cost to the individual.
Zach recognized the need for a diverse group, which led him to set up the non-profit with an aim to combine his passion for skiing and bringing people together to give them the backcountry skiing experience.
The organization offers programs to various demographics, including women and a youth program for 14 and under. Recently, the organization sponsored a deaf participant and their interpreter to the experience.
At the same event, I also got a chance to speak to Blake Keogh from Synnott guides and Hanna Lucy, also a guide, to see if they see any changes in the trend in diversity or more women on the uphill.
Both Hanna and Blake grew up with strong women in their lives who loved backcountry skiing. They have seen more women and visitors of color over time, but think there is still a long road ahead.
I believe I am an example of the shift that is happening in the industry. I felt welcomed and part of the community at various events and while exploring the area. I would love to come back one day, hopefully this time for backcountry skiing.
I could see the effort, seriousness and thoughtfulness that was put to create this adventure course and I think anyone interested in the sport could benefit a lot from it.
I did not come with many expectations and so was a bit overwhelmed by the seriousness initially, but I’m glad I ultimately gave in, and had lots of fun.
Monika Aggarwal is a consulting actuary at Mercer and an enrolled actuary with Internal Revenue Service. She lives in New York City. When not helping her clients, she can be found running in Central Park, doing yoga, hiking and backpacking in the tristate area. Learn more at www.linkedin.com/in/aggarwalmonika.
