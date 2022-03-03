By Madeline L. Bishop, special to The Conway Daily Sun
CONWAY — It’s no secret that backcountry skiing has firmly taken hold in New Hampshire.
“Welcome to the revolution,” hails keynote speaker David Goodman to an estimated crowd of 300 at the Mount Washington Backcountry Ski Festival’s aprés party. The room buzzed with a potent, spirited energy as like-minded people of all ages, backgrounds, and skill levels gather to celebrate a day on skis.
“I didn’t see anyone who didn’t look 100 percent stoked,” said Boston festival goer J.S. O’Connor.
As with any revolution, the reach for progress has both its champions and its skeptics. How the pioneers in this new, rapidly growing generation of backcountry skiers charge forward will determine the future of the sport, not just for the newcomers, but for the region as a whole.
From the first descents in Tuckerman Ravine to the renaissance of “randonée” through the ’80s and early ’90s, skiing has always progressed by way of a few extreme skiers pushing the limits of human potential.
“In earlier days, we didn’t have fat skis and all that. I remember doing Right Gully, Left Gully, Hillman’s Highway with those tiny telemark skis and tiny skins,” says Suzie Carrier, who moved to North Conway from Quebec City in 1984. Carrier said she didn’t get her first “real” backcountry setup until 2005.
Around that time, many local teenagers started exploring the backcountry “out the backdoor” on fish-scale cross-country skis. One of those then-teens, Hanna Lucy, said Carrier represented a microcosm of “incredibly competent and inspirational women” who helped to change the relative obscurity and male-dominated aspect of the sport.
With more women making their own tracks, lift ticket prices surging and equipment becoming more advanced, the sport was poised to take off.
Plus, says Granite Backcountry Alliance founder Tyler Ray, “people started yearning for something more than the resort could offer.”
But when the thrill you’re seeking — fresh snow in remote wilderness — is a finite resource, a scarcity mindset can set in.
“We have less snow, so it just feels like the locals have to go deeper into the woods to get away and to have privacy,” Carrier says. And while she appreciates the spirit and the economic boon, it can be wearing on local infrastructure to have a constant flow of people into the region year-round.
Safety can also pose a challenge. Inexperienced or unprepared users of the backcountry increasingly call for rescue by volunteer teams already preoccupied with and exhausted by the fallout of COVID-19.
“I think we’re going to start seeing more and more problems in the backcountry,” says Ski Museum and NH State Parks System employee Ted LaLiberte, “in terms of people going into areas not fully aware and expecting someone else to help them get out of there.”
Both Ray and Drummond acknowledge the challenges they face in opening the backcountry to a wider audience, ones that are shared in sports and recreation nationally.
Ray’s answer to the impacts of crowding locally has been to continue efforts to expand glade opportunities, and to pioneer the Backcountry Responsibility Code, known as “Ski Kind.”
“We have work to do, no doubt,” says Ray. “But it has to be all hands on deck.” Those hands also include resort owners and staff, who he says have a responsibility to steward the sport’s growth. Resorts are a significant “educational touchpoint,” meaning they can host programs that teach beginners how to use the backcountry safely and responsibly.
Drummond was able to take advantage of this educational touchpoint at a weekly event known as Friday Night Lights held at Black Mountain in Jackson. The event was designed to remove some of the prohibitive costs of ski equipment through rentals and to bring both experienced and beginner uphill skiers together to share knowledge and excitement.
To keep the sport safe and accessible, he says, “there has to be some sort of path in.”
From kids to older couples, locals to out-of-towners, the nonjudgmental atmosphere welcomed participants to meet other people, learn how to use the equipment, and “come play.”
This new generation of skiers may look different from those of decade’s past. It is more diverse. Its gear is shinier. The beer tastes better. And it has a greater responsibility to care for the land it uses and the region to which it flocks. Yet it remains linked to all generations who came before with a few driving similarities: the eagerness to push boundaries, a passion for outdoor exploration, and of course, the unwavering stoke for good snow.
Madeline Bishop is a longtime skier from the Adirondacks. When not in the mountains, she works as a health communications specialist. Bishop lives in Durham with partner, Max, and hound dog, Eleanor.
