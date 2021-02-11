FRYEBURG, Maine — A protest of Nestle's possible sale of Poland Spring to a Wall Street firm is planned for Saturday by a group called Community Water Justice.
The protest is scheduled for noon and will begin at Bradley Park in Fryeburg, where some speakers will talk. The group will then walk to the center of town near the intersection of Route 302 and Portland Street. Participants are encouraged to bring bells because they will be "sounding the alarm" about the situation.
Speakers will include: Community Water Justice co-founders Nickie Sekera and her son Luke, 17, of Fryeburg; Tribal Ambassador to the Penobscot Nation Maulian Dana; Heather Retburg of Penobscot, Maine, a farmer, organizer for Local Food RULES and board member for Food For Maine's Future; and Fryeburg Water District Trustee Nora Schwarz.
According to Water Justice's Facebook event page, as of Thursday 43 people said they were going and 200 said they were interested.
Nestle announced last June that Poland Spring was among its U.S. brands that could be sold off as part of a new direction for the international company.
Nestle S.A. is headquartered in Vevey, Vaud, Switzerland. According to statement released June 11, its board of directors "approved a new strategic direction for its waters business" that will focus on its "iconic international brands" while also seeking to improve the environment.
On Feb. 3, Swissinfo.ch, a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corp., reported that Nestle was "in exclusive talks with a consortium of buyers led by U.S. private equity firm One Rock Capital to sell its North American water business, which includes the Poland Spring and Pure Life brands, for about $4 billion."
On the same day, Community Water Justice launched an event page on Facebook called "End the Nestle Water Contract — Get Wall Street out of Main(e) Street!"
"A new threat is coming — Wall Street prospector to export and profit off Maine's water sources!" states the page. "Nestle has entered into exclusive talks to sell its North American bottled water business, whose brands include Pure Life and Poland Spring, to private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC. This is significant, as it comes on the heels of Wall Street trading water in its futures market for the first time in history on Dec. 7, 2020."
The event page adds, "Neither Nestle nor Wall Street (One Rock) is protecting our water — their only interest is increased future and private profits off what is not theirs, in what may be the biggest water export heist in U.S. history."
