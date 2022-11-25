New Hampshire State Climatologist Dr. Mary Stampone gave a Zoom talk Nov. 16, “New Hampshire, New Normal," organized by Cook Memorial Library and the Chocorua Lake Conservancy. (DAYMOND STEER SCREENSHOT)
TAMWORTH — Coming climate change means this fall’s record-breaking warm weather may mean less skiing and more ticks, according to a New Hampshire climatologist, who spoke at a Zoom conference Nov. 16 organized by Cook Memorial Library and the Chocorua Lake Conservancy.
The talk, titled “New Hampshire, New Normal,” by Dr. Mary Stampone drew about 30 listeners. Stampone is an associate professor of geography at the University of New Hampshire, where she teaches about weather, climate and natural hazards.
Stampone’s talk was a summary of findings from the recently released state climate assessment. This project was funded by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, and was completed by Stampone and her UNH colleagues, Drs. Cameron Lake and Elizabeth Burakowski.
She explained that the “normal” weather represents the current climate of a location based on the average of weather observed over the past 30 years. At present this means, from 1991 to 2020. Normal temperatures based on the weather station in Fryebug, Maine for November is a low of 25 and a high of 46 degrees F.
“The average month to date temperatures for November are actually running about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal,” said Stampone. “At the Fryeburg station, they’ve broken five daytime high records since Nov. 1, and that includes some 70 degree temperatures you had over the weekend. So, abnormally warm temperatures, like the ones you’ve had in November, are actually becoming more common.”
She said the rate of warming globally has risen faster in the past 50 years than the past 2,000. Eventually, a new “climate normal” will shift higher and how much higher it gets depends on how much pollution humans emit.
“So what we found in the report is since the beginning of the 20th century, New Hampshire, and the movement as a whole has become warmer and wetter, with an increased occurrence of both warm and wet weather extremes since the 1970s,” said Stampone. “And while these trends are projected to continue through the end of this century, the rate and magnitude of change depends on greenhouse gas emissions.”
In New Hampshire the best case scenario is a 4 degree increase by 2100 and the worst case is 8 degrees. Under the best case scenario, temps stabilize by mid century.
She expects the number of days above 90 degrees to increase more rapidly if there are more emissions.
“By 2050, the energy required for cooling will increase by 148 percent under higher emission scenario,” said Stampone. “That’s compared to... a 90 percent increase, we can expect under the lower emissions scenario.”
Making matters worse, there will not be sufficient summer rainfall to make up for the heat. Meanwhile, winters and spring will be wetter and warmer.
“So across northern parts of the state, there could be 24 to 33 fewer freezing nights by 2050,” said Stampone.
Lack of snow and cold will be a boon for ticks.
“You need a couple inches of snow to kind of really tamp them down,” said Stampone.
Warmer winters will also be bad for the ski industry, of course. “Less snow, less skiing,” said Stampone.
nately for us, and in New Hampshire, we’re far enough north and we have high enough peaks that will still have a viable season but it’s going to be shorter and start after Thanksgiving.”
