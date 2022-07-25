Campers clean up and dote on horse Dakota after painting a outline of her skeleton as part of an anatomy lesson for the White Mountains Community College's Veterinary Science Summer Camp during a field trip to the Ricci Horse Farm in Freedom on July 19. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Dr. Mary Orff (left) points out the bone that Maddie D'Agnese (center) paints on draft horse Davey on a reference diagram as part of the White Mountains Community College's Veterinary Science Summer Camp during a field trip to the Ricci Horse Farm in Freedom on July 19. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Gianna Pizzuto listens to horse Davey's stomach during the White Mountains Community College's Veterinary Science Summer Camp during a field trip to the Ricci Horse Farm in Freedom on July 19. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Ashlynn Henderson pets horse Dakota during the White Mountains Community College's Veterinary Science Summer Camp during a field trip to the Ricci Horse Farm in Freedom on July 19. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Campers clean off draft horse Davey after painting a sketetal outline on him for an anatomy lesson as part of the White Mountains Community College's Veterinary Science Summer Camp during a field trip to the Ricci Horse Farm in Freedom on July 19. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Veterinary Assistant Summer Patnoe (left) and campers (from left) Ellie Roberge, Gianna Pizzuto, Kaitlyn Roy, and Alice Beauchemin smile by draft horse Davey and the skeletal outline they painted on him for an anatomy lesson as part of the White Mountains Community College's Veterinary Science Summer Camp during a field trip to the Ricci Horse Farm in Freedom on July 19. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
FREEDOM — The future Dr. Dolittles of the valley got a chance for some hands-on learning last week.
The White Mountains Community College hosted its first ever Veterinary Science Summer Camp from July 18-22, based at the college's North Conway building but taking field trips around the valley, to teach middle-schoolers and high-schoolers the basics of veterinary care and how to handle all kinds of animals.
Professor of WMCC's Veterinary Assistant Certificate program Dr. Mary Orff, who led the camp along with WMCC graduate and approved veterinary assistant Summer Patnoe, spoke about the camp's objectives last Tuesday while the camp was on a field trip to the Ricci Horse Farm in Freedom.
“This is the first time we've done (the camp) so we’re testing things out, but I think things are going great,” Orff said, noting that the 11 campers, ranging in age from 12 to 17 and coming from towns all over the White Mountains, including Conway, Berlin, Gorham and Holbrook, seemed to enjoy themselves during their activities.
Orff explained how after teaching the students about horses and their anatomy in the North Conway classroom on Tuesday morning, the camp bused down to the Freedom farm for some hands-on learning.
Using washable tempera paint, students painted horse bone anatomy onto the sides of two horses at the barn, Dakota and Davey. Orff found inspiration for the project online and noted, "it helps them learn the anatomy a little better and know right where the bones are.”
Students looked to printed diagrams to sketch out the skeletons, also taking time to give the horses some apple slices and extra pats while learning firsthand about horse care. After taking photos of the finished paintings, the campers eagerly volunteered to wash down the horses.
Many of the kids, Orff noted, are interested in becoming veterinarians, veterinary technicians, or veterinary assistants someday. Some, she added, "just like animals and want to learn more."
Aside from learning about horses, Orff talked about the other topics the camp has covered and groups with which they've worked. Guest speakers came to the North Conway lab to talk about careers in veterinary science and medicine as well as the Little Angels Service Dogs.
On Monday afternoon, the camp headed over to the Conway Area Humane Society to help with nail trims, listen to heartbeats, and practice holding dogs and cats. In the lab, students conducted dissections, learned how to run tests on dog blood, and study in-person some exotic animals, such as a ball python, a leopard gecko, some ferrets, some pygmy goats, and a bearded dragon. To cap off the week, the campers will conduct a mock C-section surgery on Friday afternoon.
While the camp ran for only one week, Orff said it compares to the veterinary assistant program at the college, although it's "the fun camp version versus the academic school version."
Orff is also looking to recruit interested students for the veterinary assistant program at WMCC in the fall semester.
According to Orff, "WMCC’s Veterinary Assistant certificate provides training in veterinary healthcare and the handling of a variety of domestic and exotic species. The program covers such topics as animal anatomy, behavior, animal husbandry, surgical assistance, diagnostic lab tests, nutrition, medical terminology and patient care and monitoring.
As part of WMCC’s program, all second-semester students are required to accumulate a minimum of 100 hours in a clinical setting to refine the theory and skills learned at WMCC. The certificate is completed in two semesters and classes begin in the Fall semester; students graduate the following spring. Veterinary assistants are trained to assist the veterinary nurse and veterinarian."
To learn more about the new Veterinary Assistant Certificate program at WMCC, visit wmcc.edu or contact Orff at morff@ccsnh.edu or 603-752-1113, Ext. 3017.
