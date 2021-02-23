CONWAY — After Gov. Chris Sununu announced on Feb. 9 a partnership with Walgreens, pharmacies, including some in Carroll and Coos counties, have started vaccinating Granite Staters in Phase 1B who could not previously get an appointment before April or May.
However, if you're part of that group, you can't just walk in and get the vaccine. And you can't schedule your own appointment at Walgreens, either by calling the pharmacy or by contacting the state.
A Walgreens' corporate spokesperson released the following statement:
"Per Governor Sununu’s announcement, the state of New Hampshire is proactively contacting eligible patients initially scheduled to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in April through state-allocated vaccine supply to offer earlier appointments at 35 Walgreens store locations as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
"Based on CDC recommendations, we selected stores based on their proximity to socially vulnerable and medically underserved areas.
"At this time, vaccine inventory remains very limited and is available only to eligible patients, which include adults age 65 and above. Walgreens continues to work hand in hand with the state of New Hampshire to achieve the shared goal of vaccinating our most vulnerable populations as quickly as possible."
Phase 1B, which began Jan. 29, includes New Hampshire residents 65 years of age and older along with younger adults with two or more risk factors. It also includes residents and staff at congregate living facilities for people with developmental disabilities as well as staff at prisons.
The state’s initial plan called for the bulk of vaccinations in Phase 1B to be completed by the end of March, but limited supplies, along with difficulties people encountered with the CDC Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS, led to many people being scheduled to get their first shots as late as the end of May.
Will Owen, emergency preparedness coordinator for Memoria Hospital, said when people get an appointment at Walgreens, their later appointments are canceled by the state. He said it hasn’t had a big impact on the hospital clinic in North Conway because the schedule it receives from the state are only appointments four to six weeks out.
“Our main objective is to get our greater community ... vaccinated,” he said. “I see (Walgreens) as just one more game in town to vaccinate a lot of people.”
Sununu said the new partnership with Walgreens, which brings an additional 3,400 doses per week into the state, is designed to reach people who found themselves at the back of the line.
In Coos County, the Walgreens pharmacy located at 200 Pleasant St. in Berlin vaccinated 30 people last Friday, its first day of getting the doses.
Store manager Misty Coote said the vaccinations went off without a hitch.
She credited her staff with going the extra mile, including employee Samantha Roux, who stood outside an elderly gentleman's car in below-freezing temperatures since he couldn't sit on a hard chair inside for the 15-minute observation period after receiving his shot.
The Berlin pharmacy is scheduled to give another 100 shots over the coming weekend.
Meanwhile, Carroll County is home to three Walgreens pharmacies: one in North Conway, at 1498 White Mountain Highway; in Ossipee, at 910 Route 16; and in Wolfeboro at 50 South Main St.
The Ossipee locations confirmed the state provided a list of people to be vaccinated. The state also schedules the times the people should come in to receive their shots.
Employees at the North Conway location referred questions to the Walgreens media relations department, which was not available as of press time.
The North Conway Walgreens, however, has been involved in vaccinating another Phase 1B group: the residents and staff of North Country Independent Living facilities in the Mount Washington Valley. NCIL owner Garry Sherry said that process went well and he was grateful for the work of Walgreens staff in making it happen.
Checking the Walgreens vaccine-scheduling Web page — walgreens.com/schedulevaccine — provides a link for New Hampshire residents that sends them to the state’s vaccines.nh.gov site.
If you qualify for a COVID vaccination under Phase 1B and have not yet registered, you may do so at vaccines.nh.gov. Following that registration, you will be contacted by email by VAMS to schedule an appointment. You can also call 211.
Berlin Sun reporter Rita Dube contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.