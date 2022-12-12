CONWAY — Voting in the 2024 presidential and midterm elections will be at Kennett High School, and classes will not be held on those days, according to school officials. Town and school officials met last week with voting sites both agendas.

Town Moderator Chris Meir told Conway selectmen at their Dec. 6 meeting that voting at the Nov. 8 general election took too long at the town’s highway garage in Center Conway. A record number of midterm votes had been cast, just over 4,200, eclipsing the 2018 midterm count, which was a hefty 4,064.

