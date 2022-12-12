CONWAY — Voting in the 2024 presidential and midterm elections will be at Kennett High School, and classes will not be held on those days, according to school officials. Town and school officials met last week with voting sites both agendas.
Town Moderator Chris Meir told Conway selectmen at their Dec. 6 meeting that voting at the Nov. 8 general election took too long at the town’s highway garage in Center Conway. A record number of midterm votes had been cast, just over 4,200, eclipsing the 2018 midterm count, which was a hefty 4,064.
Inkell thought the voting went well.
"We had about a 67 percent turnout, which was incredible," she said. "People were very patient.”
She said there were long lines at the beginning of the day because people lined up before the garage opened. She said one complaint is that the entrance should have been the “first turn” into the garage and not the second because people had to cut through traffic waiting to get out.
“The complaints that I heard was about traffic both pedestrian traffic and vehicular traffic,” said Meier, adding traffic was backed up to the lights at Eastman Road/302 junction.
Selectman John Colbath asked what’s the longest a person should have to wait to vote and Meier replied the goal is 15 minutes.
“We were way over that,” said Colbath.
Meier said traffic at voting raises the question of where the midterm and presidential voting should be held. The town was lucky to have a warm day on Nov. 8. He said selectmen should make requests to the school district so that Kennett High School could be available.
Superintendent Kevin Richard and Conway School Board member Mike DiGregorio were on hand as well, and both brought up the topic at Thursday’s SAU 9 Board meeting.
Scheduling around the 2024 general election is “not a problem” said Richard in the Professional Development Center located within Kennett Middle School.
“We’ve had a couple of requests, one from Bartlett and one from Conway to take a look at using the schools as polling centers (for the midterm and presidential elections),” he said. “Historically, we’ve always had a teacher workshop day on presidential elections. Depending upon when it falls, the midterms haven’t necessarily garnered the population that we’ve seen most recently.
“We can commit absolutely to the midterm and the presidential elections, and we’ll work around that,” he said. “But as far as changing and closing school for the April election in Conway or March election in Bartlett and the next day in Jackson, that is a little more difficult.”
Richard said holding classes at the high school during a presidential or midterm election would be “a nightmare simply from a traffic standpoint and managing the building.”
Scott Grant of the Bartlett School Board agreed with Richard about using the high school for only the midterm and presidential elections in 2024 and not holding classes this day.
“Absolutely, you’ve got to do that,” he said.
“I’ve never been in favor of holding elections at the high school because of the disruption,” said DiGregorio.
He wondered about the hurdles of trying to hold classes during the presidential and midterm elections.
“They typically want to use the gymnasium,” DiGregorio said. “There was probably no way that you could swing school being open because the cafeteria would be needed and then you’d have to deal with buses.”
“It’s more the parking, to be honest with you,” Richard said. “That was the biggest concern.”
DiGregorio asked if students and staff could park along Eagles’ Way on voting day, but members felt it would create safety issues.
“That’d be dangerous,” said Genn Anzaldi of the Jackson board. “I don’t think we want students walking the length of that road with all of the (voting) traffic.”
“It’s just discussion right now,” replied DiGregorio. “If parking is the big issue, is there somewhere we could tell them to park for the day?”
“My other concern would be we just talked about violence and threats to the schools,” said Anzaldi. “I don’t think that I would want to have the school and the general public open at the same time.”
“How disruptive would it be to have the April town elections here at the junior high than at the high school,” asked DiGregorio, adding, “There aren’t a whole lot of kids driving here.”
“I think it would be easier because I think you could take music and PE and move them up into the recreation center,” Richard said. “There is some parking, but it all depends on you what the turnout is, but that’s another option.”
“I think people just want a consistent place,” said DiGregorio. “I’m sorry — they should have leveled the old Pine Tree rec center (in Center Conway) and built a new one.”
He would have liked to have seen voting continue at the rec center, but “now we’re stuck with the service garage, which is not an ideal place.”
Dan Bianchino of the Albany board recalled attending high school in the current middle school and voting taking place here.
“I remember holding a sign for a candidate outside here (while attending school),” he said.
Richard, who previously taught at the middle school, recalled presidential elections being held in the building, too.
“Funny story,” he said. “My classroom was right here (when he taught drafting). And when people used to come in and vote, I would see it. You know, all the kids would be working. The blinds were halfway down, and I saw all these people just giving me this nasty look (through the window). Some kid had put a big ‘vote Lyndon LaRouche (for president)’ sign in the middle of the window. Those were different days back then.”
Editor’s note: According to Wikipedia, Lyndon LaRouche’s U.S. presidential campaigns were a controversial staple of American politics between 1976 and 2004. LaRouche ran for the Democratic nomination for president of the United States seven times, beginning in 1980.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.