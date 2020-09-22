FRYEBURG, Maine — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to play out, the Fryeburg Fair is going virtual, with its exhibits, contests and demos available only online.
But the upside is that in addition to avoiding the traffic and enjoying the fair from the comfort of your couch, you also will be able to learn more about the fair and its people than you would in an ordinary year.
During the week of Oct. 4-11, the 170th annual Fryeburg Fair will be presented online at fryeburgfair.org.
The virtual fair, running the same date the traditional fair would have, is free to watch, and it was also free for vendors and exhibitors.
The virtual format was created by Fryeburg Fair shortly after the June 1 cancellation was announced in order to maintain engagement with fairgoers, vendors and exhibitors.
A committee was formed which created the plan to highlight fair memories through amateur videos and online contests. It consists of David, Jean and Roy Andrews; Ann-Michelle Ames; Barbara Hill; Rachel Andrews Damon; and Steve Graustein.
Damon said committee members used software called Filmora to make videos for every department of the fair. Topics include the pig scramble, interviews with Woodsman Field Day participants, and truck and tractor pulls.
“For everything that we do, we have some sort of related video,” said Damon, a talented local photographer.
“Keep in mind from watching this is it’s done by amateurs. We’re not the Steven Spielbergs of the Fryeburg area,” she said.
Damon said as of Monday she has done 62 videos. One is an interview with Nancy Zalewski of Manitowoc, Wis., arguably the top woman participant of fair Woodsmen’s Field Day. Along with the interview are video and stills of her competing.
“She is a scientist and chemist for Merck, so she is working on the front lines of COVID, supplying compounds for all of the research that’s going on with COVID,” said Damon.
She said there are many more videos on fair people and events and that the videos will give viewers an insider peek into the fair.
For instance, a video about the skillet toss will tell people how much the skillet weighs and offers tips for practicing at home.
And if you ever wanted to know what goes into the “bean hole” recipe, tune into the video where Erlon Jones of Chatham demonstrates how to make it, as well as teaching viewers how to make homemade English muffins and peach jam.
What’s bean hole, you may ask? Damon explains that the beans and a number of ingredients are mixed in a “gigantic cast iron pot” and then put in a fire pit which is buried. It’s opened up the next day. Bean hole is made over by the farm museum.
“We show the whole process,” said Damon, explaining that Jones talks about how this is an historical thing. “It’s something they did in the olden days and it does make the beans better.”
The virtual marketplace on the website has 112 vendors. In addition, 50 interactive events and contests were designed and posted for fairgoers to enter. First-place winners will receive the fair’s classic blue ribbon and various prizes supplied by vendors.
Want to judge these contests? Go to Facebook during the week of Oct. 4-11 and like your favorites. Winners determined by the public will be announced over the course of the week.
The 4-H Market Animal Online Auction will begin Friday, Oct. 2, at 9 a.m. and continue through Sunday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m.
Bidder registration opened Sept 12. Complete details are available at fryeburgfair.org.
The unveiling of videos and contests will begin the morning of Sunday, Oct. 4, and run until Sunday, Oct. 11, generally following the Fair’s regular schedule.
Virtual events will be hosted at fryeburgfair.org, with links to Facebook, YouTube & Instagram.
Contests include submitting photos of your creative Lego designs, antiques, garden harvest, animals, recycling, flowers and pies. There are many photography and art contests. Each contest has a deadline with many entries already received to date.
Organizers hope to bring back the traditional blue-ribbon exposition in person next year. “We’ll be back in 2021 with your favorite tastes, smells and everything you love about Fryeburg Fair,” said the fair in press release. For more information email info@fryeburgfair.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.