CONWAY — In great news for railroad steam enthusiasts, Conway Scenic Railroad says it hopes to have its antique steam engine in working order as of Dec. 26, in time for Christmas week excursions.
CSRR Marketing and Events Coordinator Brian Solomon said the North Conway railroad test-fired steam locomotive No. 7470 this week.
It is the first time the boiler had been brought up to pressure since being put away for the winter last January, and brings the locomotive one step closer to its return to service, say tourist railroad owners David and Rhonda Swirk.
"Over the week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, we hope to assign 7470 to some of our scheduled Valley trains in preparation for its 'Winter Steam' excursion (Jan. 2)," said Solomon. "In addition, the locomotive will be displayed under steam in the North Conway yard."
"Winter Steam" will depart North Conway at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, for a leisurely four- to five-hour trip up the Mount Washington Valley beyond Bartlett to Sawyer River in Crawford Notch, where the engine will run around the train, enabling photo opportunities.
"Winter steam operations result in stunning displays of condensing locomotive exhaust that will thrill train riders and passers-by." said Solomon, a railroad history expert.
A limited number of special tickets available, and holders of these tickets will be permitted to get off the train at preselected locations to make action photographs of the train as it charges by.
Solomon explained: "Guests wishing to get off at the preselected photo locations for photo run-by's will need to book special tickets in our designated 'photographers' car.' Only the guests in photo cars will be allowed to disembark at photo stops.
"Guests not wishing to make photos line-side may travel in the other cars," he said. "This is necessary to control and limit the movement of guests on/off the train during photo stops."
Steam Locomotive 7470 was built in 1921 for Canada’s Grand Trunk Railway. It was bought by Conway Scenic’s co-founder Dwight Smith in 1968 and restored to service to become this railroad’s first active locomotive in 1974. In 2019, 7470 was again restored to active service after a five-year hiatus.
"This steam locomotive is very special because of its long historical connection with the railroad," said Swirk, who noted that in August 2019, Conway Scenic named the engine for Dwight Smith in a public ceremony at the station. "This vintage coal-burning locomotive represents a bit of living history integral to the Conway Scenic Railroad," he said,
A World War II Navy veteran, Smith, 95, now resides at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton.
Smith said on Wednesday: "It's wonderful to hear that the Conway Scenic will be bringing Number 7470. I always used to shut her down in October for the winter and use diesel, so it please me to hear this news."
For more information about schedules and tickets, go to conwayscenic.com or call (603) 356-5251.
