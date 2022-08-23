CONWAY — After hearing from local residents, Conway Village Fire District Commissioners are considering forming a committee to study dissolution.
Commissioners held an information session about dissolution on Aug. 18 at the Conway Village Fire Station. About 30 people attended including selectmen David Weathers, Mary Carey Seavey and Carl Thibodeau as well as Town Manager John Eastman.
Conway currently has five independent fire departments: Conway Village, Center Conway, East Conway, North Conway and Redstone.
Conway Village provides fire/rescue and water/sewer services to its residents and also manages Pequawket Park. If residents express interest in dissolving, commissioners will draft a warrant article for the next annual district meeting in March 2023 or perhaps 2024. Dissolution would require a two-thirds vote to pass.
The Conway Village Fire District commissioners are Steve Bamsey (chair), Mike DiGregorio and Tom Buco. Commissioners held a similar meeting in April.
Behind the reason to dissolve is the fact that costs for providing fire, ambulance and water/sewer services are increasing faster than the tax base is growing.
“What really precipitated this is financial, and every year, it gets harder and harder to keep the budget in line with the services that we’re providing,” said Bamsey who went on to say there are about 2,000 village residents but on a given day there could be 30,000 people coming through the area, and that increases the demands on the district.
Former commissioner Janine Bean suggested the commissioners form a committee.
“I would suggest that this board of commissioners form a committee of citizens from the village who are interested in getting all the facts and presenting it to ... the district before March, because you’re going to come up with something in March that we still don’t understand,” said Bean. “There’s a lot of questions out there.”
For Bean, the main questions were about how costs of future water and sewer expansions would be paid for and also how to make sure Conway Village retains paramedic-level ambulance care, which is a higher standard than other parts of town.
Bamsey told the Sun the idea for forming a committee would be discussed at the Sept. 1 meeting.
Bean said she’d volunteer.
In response to Bean’s question about water and sewer expansion, DiGregorio and Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli replied that if the precinct dissolved and a new well was added, then the cost would be paid for by the users of that well. or the developer.
Fire Chief Steve Solomon gave a slideshow presentation describing the state of affairs of Conway Village. He liked a quote from Bean at the last meeting so much he put it in the slideshow.
“On this end of town you get paramedic level service,” said Bean. “On the other end of town you get a ride.”
Solomon said call volume is up 29 percent over 2007. A graph showed that in 2007, there were 1,000 calls and the volume is up to just over 1,400 in 2021. At the same time, the number of active calls firefighters respond to has fallen from about 15 to about seven.
The lack of call firefighters creates a need for career firefighters and that drives the budget up. The budget has increased from just over $600,000 to nearly $1.2 million since 2007.
Solomon also said Conway Village residents are paying more for fire and ambulance services than other parts of town that are not in the district but the town contracts with the town to cover. The same is true for Albany, which Conway Village covers.
Solomon, used estimated numbers for next year to illustrate his point. Next year, Conway Village residents could pay $2.25 per $1,000 for fire and ambulance service. Non-Precinct areas of Conway (like Stark Rooad) pay $1.12, Albany residents pay $1.24.
Solomon said if all the tax rates could be equalized, Conway Village, non-precinct, and Albany residents would end up paying $1.60.
Tax rates could be reduced if Medicaid, Medicare, private insurers paid the cost of emergency medical services. Medicare is the ambulance service’s largest payer and it stiffs Conway Village significantly.
“We bill them $391,438 and what Medicare then does is say ‘we’re not going to pay that they reduced it by $216,462,’” said Solomon. “We get paid $165,000 and change. And you guys (taxpayers) eat the rest of that.”
Most other New Hampshire fire precincts have consolidated and Solomon cited a few examples. Tamworth merged four precincts in 1948, Barnstead merged three in 1995, Winnesqaum dissolved in 2005, and Derry and East Derry merged in 2005.
