CONWAY — Following their removal of a large maple in front of the Intervale Motel on Jan. 16, Can Bros. Construction of Middleton on Tuesday began razing the closed one-story structure. The demolition is making way for a three-story, 70-room hotel by Viewpoint North Conway LLC to be built by Belmont-based Opechee Construction.

Opechee project superintendent Jason Blais, who also supervised work at the 88-room, four-story Fairfield Inn and Suites nearing completion at nearby Cranmore Mountain Resort, told the Sun on Tuesday the Intervale demolition will be put on pause today due to a predicted snowstorm but work would resume and the former motel will be completely razed by the end of next week.

