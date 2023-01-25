CONWAY — Following their removal of a large maple in front of the Intervale Motel on Jan. 16, Can Bros. Construction of Middleton on Tuesday began razing the closed one-story structure. The demolition is making way for a three-story, 70-room hotel by Viewpoint North Conway LLC to be built by Belmont-based Opechee Construction.
Opechee project superintendent Jason Blais, who also supervised work at the 88-room, four-story Fairfield Inn and Suites nearing completion at nearby Cranmore Mountain Resort, told the Sun on Tuesday the Intervale demolition will be put on pause today due to a predicted snowstorm but work would resume and the former motel will be completely razed by the end of next week.
The work has been in the planning stages for a long time. It was just over a year ago, on Jan. 13, 2022, that the Conway Planning Board unanimously granted conditional approval to the Viewpoint North Conway hotel.
The demolition permit was granted last Thursday by Conway Building Inspector Dave Pandora, who in keeping with new town protocol informed selectmen through Town Manager John Eastman of the pending action on Jan. 17.
At that meeting, Selectman Steve Porter, who is also the selectmen’s representative to the planning board, criticized how work was being performed at both the Viewpoint site and another project by Opechee now under construction, a 90-room, four-story Hilton Garden Inn on the site of the former Packer’s Gallery in North Conway.
He said when the Hilton project was conditionally approved by the planning board Sept. 22, he had asked Opechee representatives to try and save the trees at the front of the property along Route 16 for as long as possible to minimize the visual impact, but he noted his suggestion was ignored.
“With the Hilton Garden, they’re already doing construction,” said Porter.
“The thing that irritated me with the whole situation was I specifically had asked the engineers to make sure that they left as many trees as possible, right along Route 16 until they had to take them down. And they clear-cut them right from the beginning. So that was a total disregard of what any representative from the planning board had requested them to do,” Porter said.
He said crews used the front of the property facing Route 16 as a staging area. “Do we have any recourse? I don’t believe we do. But I’m just saying that from my observation when you come to this town and you talk to the planning board and you make assurances that you’re going to do things and then you turn around and you do whatever you want? — that doesn’t put a good taste in my mouth,” said Porter.
He said because Opechee is also now doing the Viewpoint work, he sees potential for more problems.
“It’s the same company that’s going to oversee the Viewpoint. It shows me right now they have the same disregard for this area. They’re doing whatever they want to do … As a resident, I can tell you right now that if a local company like an L.A. Drew was doing the old Cannell’s (Intervale Motel) site or the Packer’s (Hilton Garden Inn) site, I don’t think you’d have the same issues going on,” Porter said.
L.A. Drew, Inc. of Intervale is performing the construction work at the former Junge’s Motel on Route 16, building a 22,808-square-foot, three-story, 114-room hotel, plus a 5,800-square-foot restaurant and a 2,500-square-foot bank.
When told of Porter’s concerns, Opechee’s Blais, who is not involved with the Hilton Garden Inn project, said this was the first he had heard about such issues. However, concerning the removal of trees from in front of the Hilton site, he noted, “That’s where the hotel is going to be built, there alongside Route 16.”
Conway Town Planning Director Jamel Torres said he had surveyed “about three weeks ago” the inventory of trees on the back or western side of the site and had relayed that information to the contractors and “they stuck to the plan.”
“It’s a big change to Route 16, and I understand people’s concerns about the hotel, but in regards to the sides and rear, the buffer has been preserved,” said Torres.
Hilton Garden Inn project engineer Spencer Dauer of Opechee told the Sun Wednesday his company had listened to Porter’s comments at the approval meeting in September and had walked the property with town officials. But, he said, it turned out not to be feasible to save the trees along Route 16 due to the layout of the site.
“It is a sloped property and Coleman crews had to build a gravel road to get down to the back of the property. The front was needed for storage of materials such as piping and blocks,” said Dauer, who said the hotel project is on schedule and has a projected mid-May 2024 completion date.
As for Viewpoint, Blais said berm work has been taking place as approved by the plan and a fence would be built to shield the construction from an abutting townhouse subdivision as discussed by the planning board in September 2022.
First proposed to be four stories and totaling 105,836 square feet with 105 rooms, and then scaled back to 59,412 square feet and 98 rooms, the plan OK’d by the planning board is for a three-story, 62,205-square-foot structure with 70 rooms and a footprint of 20,735 square feet.
The plan includes a 75-seat restaurant and rooftop lounge that will be open to the public.
Developers got the waiver they sought for building height to allow for a stairway and elevator up to an observation deck.
The 3.66-acre 1960s-built Intervale Motel property was sold by the John R. Cannell Revocable Trust for $1.4 million on Dec. 16, 2020.
