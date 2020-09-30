CONWAY — Conway selectmen at their weekly meeting last Tuesday unanimously voted to accept Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes’ recommendation to hire Granicus/Host Compliance of Denver to undertake an inventory of the town’s short-term rentals.
Granicus was chosen over another bidder, Harmari by LTAS Technologies of Toronto, Ontario.
Holmes said Granicus was also the recommendation of Conway Town Planning Director Tom Irving and the unanimous choice of the town’s short-term rental committee chaired by Conway Village Fire Chief Steve Solomon at their last meeting Sept. 16.
Voters at annual town meeting in April approved an article 757-643 to appropriate $25,000 to inventory properties advertised for short-term rentals.
Holmes said this week that Granicus had submitted a bid of $22,792.50 to do the inventory and is expected to do its work in the month after it signs the contract with the town — expected to take place soon, he said.
The town could then entertain the notion of hiring them for a year to handle monitoring, registration and handle complaints.
“They are also offering a suite of services if we want to hire them for a year to do monitoring and take complaints,” said Holmes. That, he said, "would take a lot off the town’s plate. We would do enforcement, and they would collect licensing fees. And for an added per diem, they could come in as expert witnesses if a case ended up in court.”
The company wrote Holmes that it has "extensive experience delivering these services and software to hundreds of cities and counties across North America" and works with “100 plus other local jurisdictions very similar to Conway, including nearby communities such as Portland."
Should the town opt for the larger suite of services, it would include address identification, mobile permitting and registration collection, compliance monitoring and maintaining a 24/7 hotline.
One of the company's of its employees, Stacy Pobatschnig, its customer service director, grew up in Conway.
“We recognize that Conway is deeply concerned with livability for residents, reducing noise, parking, trash and environmental problems due to overcrowding," the letter said.
"Host Compliance understands Conway’s need to identify and document booking histories of all the short-term rental hosts including addresses and contact information. This information is especially important during the current pandemic to enforce critical life safety regulations.”
According to Holmes, the company believes the number of short-term rentals has gone down due to property owners living in their second homes due to the pandemic.
The company’s analysis shows there were 1,013 listings representing 480 short-term rentals in the town as of August, down from 1,036 listings and 788 rentals a year earlier.
Once the pandemic ends, the company expects the number to return to prior levels.
The town’s short-term rental group was to meet Wednesday at the Conway Village Fire Station at 3 p.m. The committee is tasked with coming up with proposed recommendations that the planning board and selectmen could put to voters next spring.
Members include STR abutters Ray Shakir, Kris Cluff and Tom Reed; STR operator Scott Kudrick, Realtor Greydon Turner; and Planning Board Selectmen’s Representative Steve Porter. Non-voting members are Holmes and Irving.
Solomon said at the Sept. 16 meeting that the the committee is “trying to keep the peace between those who live here and short-term rentals.”
Shakir voiced concerns about short-term renters’ pets, noise and trash. He showed photographs of a wedding that recently took place at an adjacent property next to his on Birch Hill, stating the owner has rented out the property four times for weddings.
“What we had as a neighborhood is now Hotel Birch Hill,” said Shakir. “We live on a cliff, literally a cliff and there is no fence — if they have a party and these people get bombed and walk onto my property and fall off a cliff, they technically own my house.”
His comments were countered by remote attendee Chris Vachon, who owns a short-term rental on Hurricane Mountain Road. He said he has been coming to North Conway for 35 years and that his wife works in the valley.
He said complaints about noise are not all related to short-term rentals.
Vachon also questioned whether the committee was overreaching when talking about limiting the number of occupants and how many children can stay in a lodging rental. He said the town already has zoning laws that ought to be enforced rather than drawing up new regulations.
“I love it up there. At some point you’ve got to draw the line at what you’re going to be able to enforce,” said Vachon.
Shakir responded, “I could not disagree with this gentleman more — the principal reason for zoning regulations was to prevent such an enterprise to begin with (in a residential neighborhood). When someone rents their property short-term it is a commercial enterprise, and no one can tell me it’s not. It is illegal in that particular zoned area.”
Solomon after the meeting once again reminded Shakir that the goal was not to eliminate short-term rentals but to come up with a mechanism to best regulate them.
Wednesday's agenda included discussion of lofts, posting, fire alarms and safety standards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.